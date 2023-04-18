Birmingham City midfielder Jobe Bellingham is continuing to attract interest from other clubs, according to the Daily Mail.

The 17-year-old has made his full first-team breakthrough under John Eustace this season and wasn't short of interest even before that, with Sunderland just one team that had previously been keen on luring him away from St Andrew's.

However, Blues have managed to retain the youngster up until this point, although they may be resigned to losing him at some stage if he can impress like older brother Jude did during his time in the Midlands.

What's Jobe Bellingham's contract situation?

His contract at St Andrew's expires in the summer of 2024 according to various outlets including Give Me Sport.

That isn't exactly ideal for Eustace's side who will want to generate as much money for him as possible.

Considering his deal reportedly expires next year though, it would be difficult to see clubs paying big bucks to lure him away from the Midlands during the summer transfer window unless he signs an extension before that.

The teenager could potentially be persuaded to put pen to paper on a new deal considering the amount of game time he has won this season, making 19 senior appearances in all competitions and becoming a regular part of the first team under his current boss. But it remains to be seen if he will.

Jobe Bellingham's transfer stance

According to the Daily Mail, the 17-year-old is looking to seal a move away from St Andrew's and that isn't an ideal stance for Birmingham in their potential quest to tie him down to fresh terms.

Even if Birmingham do intend to sell him in the summer, they will want to generate as much revenue from his sale as possible so they will want to tie him down.

They may have to enter negotiations with his father Mark Bellingham if they want to extend his stay at St Andrew's, with Jobe's dad reportedly studying for his agent's exams.

It remains to be seen whether Bellingham Sr is being trained up as an agent so he can facilitate a move away from the Midlands for the teenager.

Should Jobe Bellingham look to seal an exit from Birmingham City?

It would be ideal for him if he was to establish himself as a regular starter at St Andrew's before making the move away from the Midlands because that should give him more confidence that he can thrive at a big club.

In fairness, he has done well to break into Birmingham's first team at 17 and become a regular squad player there, so he should be commended for his efforts.

Like George Hall, he looks destined to compete at the top level in the future but it remains to be seen how he copes with expectations and whether he can adapt to a new club if he did seal a summer exit.

Those two factors could determine how successful his career is. At this stage, staying in the Midlands probably wouldn't be a bad thing for the player considering he's getting game time, but he will want to train under the best coaches in the world.

To be fair to Eustace, he has done well at St Andrew's but you feel Bellingham's development could be accelerated if he moves on to an even bigger club, so it will be interesting to see whether the youngster does seal an exit during the next window or not.