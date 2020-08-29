Birmingham City player issues important injury update ahead of 2020/21 campaign

New Birmingham City signing Jonathan Leko has revealed that he still has about a month left until he is fully fit.

Leko signed from West Bromwich Albion earlier in the week and he’s hoping to make Birmingham his home after a tough few seasons with the Baggies.

In the last campaign, Leko went out on loan to Charlton Athletic, although a serious injury meant that the forward missed a large part of the season and he couldn’t help keep the Addicks in the Championship.

The 21-year-old still has the potential of a long and positive career ahead of him and Aitor Karanka has seen him as a key part of his plans over the coming campaign.

Leko has expressed that he will be sidelined for another month, but after that he’ll be fit and ready to go in a Birmingham City shirt.

Speaking to Blues TV, Leko said: “It’s been tough, but it’s made me stronger. I’m ready to go. In terms of coming back, I’ve still got about a month left to go.

“I’ve been FaceTiming my physio while I’ve been doing my strength and conditioning. It’s been hard because no-one’s there for you, you’re doing it on your own.”

The Verdict

Leko is a good signing for the Blues and he offers them a lot more pace than they currently have in attacking positions.

If he can work on his end product there’s no reason why he can’t still go on and become the star he was tipped to be, especially with the backing of Karanka who has put trust in him to come and help Birmingham score more in the league this season.

It’ll also be interesting to see whether he plays on the wing or in a central role, but either way it looks like a good addition and the supporters of the club will be hoping he gets match-fit as soon as possible.