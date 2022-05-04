Birmingham City player exit confirmed ahead of busy summer transfer window

Birmingham City have confirmed that Teden Mengi has returned to Manchester United as he looks to return to full fitness.

The Club can confirm that @TedenMengi has returned to Manchester United. Thanks for your contributions during your time at Blues, Teds! 👏 https://t.co/7Y8uvDDyuR — Birmingham City FC (@BCFC) May 4, 2022

The centre-back arrived at St. Andrew’s in the January window, arriving as a replacement for Dion Sanderson who was recalled by Wolves.

However, the move hasn’t really worked out, with Mengi restricted to just nine appearances due to injury issues, the latest of which was a hamstring problem picked up against Middlesbrough last month.

Whilst he is nearing a return to fitness, the 19-year-old was not going to be able to feature for Blues against Blackburn on the final day, so the club announced that Mengi had officially returned to the Red Devils.

Another loan from the Premier League side seems likely in the coming window and it remains to be seen whether Birmingham are interested.

There are serious doubts about the future of boss Lee Bowyer, with whoever is in charge likely to oversee a major rebuild as Blues look to improve on a very underwhelming season in the second tier.

The verdict

This isn’t a surprise as Mengi was always going to return to Old Trafford in the summer and it ends what has been a frustrating spell for him in the West Midlands.

He would’ve wanted to make a big impact out on loan but the injury issues he has had meant he could never really get going and he only showed flashes of his undoubted talent.

For Birmingham, it’s a deal that didn’t really work out and this departure kick starts what could be a very busy summer for the club.

