Birmingham City player departure expected as clubs weigh up move

Birmingham City boss Aitor Karanka has admitted that he expects Danny Crowley to leave the club during the current transfer window, with the Birmingham Mail reporting that several clubs are interested in the midfielder.

Crowley has largely found himself on the periphery at St. Andrew’s this season and has not played first team football for the best part 0f three months after falling behind Jon Toral and Riley McGree in the pecking order for the number 10 position behind Scott Hogan.

The report also goes on to state that the Blues will now be seeking to trim their squad after the January window opened last week, paving the way for some of the club’s fringe players to depart.

Asked if Crowley could be one of the ones that is shipped out, Karanka was quick to admit it was something he expects to happen this month:

“I think so because Dan is the kind of player that for me is a shame.

“I always said he is a very good kid, he trains really well and as a manager, as a coach it is frustrating when you can’t find him a place on the pitch. But he does his best everyday.

“I think the best thing for him is [to] move [to] another team and I told him always that myself and the club will help him whatever he wants.

“He is a really good professional and he deserves to be helped.

“I don’t think it is the quality, it’s nothing against him, the opposite, everything I can say about him is good things.

“But it is something that I prefer to play with other players – just like this.”

The attacking midfielder has only been afforded three league appearances this term and currently has just six months remaining on his current contract with the Blues.

The Verdict

This is one of those situations that is sadly pretty common in football. A new manager comes in and if you don’t fit into his style of play, you are out of the door at the next opportunity.

The best thing for all parties as Karanka mentioned would be for the player and the club to go their separate ways for the sake of Crowley’s career.

He’s a talented boy and won’t be short of suitors but he needs to be playing regularly after turning 23 last year as he heads towards the prime period of his career.

Shipping the midfielder out of St. Andrews should free up funds for new additions if needs be and more importantly it will give the player the first team football he craves.