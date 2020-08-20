Birmingham City player closes in on Championship transfer

Birmingham City defender Wes Harding is reportedly closing in on a move to Championship new boys Rotherham United.

It has become clear in the last 24 hours that Harding has no future with Birmingham under Aitor Karanka, with We Are Birmingham reporting on Twitter that the defender is set for a move to South Yorkshire to link up with Rotherham.

We can confirm that Wes Harding's move to #RUFC is close to completion — We Are Birmingham (@WeAreBirmingham) August 20, 2020

Paul Warne’s side are preparing for life back in the Championship after winning promotion last season, with the Millers finishing runners-up to Coventry City at the time the League One season was curtailed.

Harding looks set for a move to Rotherham now, with the defender cutting ties with Birmingham, who gave him a first senior chance in football.

The 23-year-old has made 60 appearances for the senior side at St Andrew’s since debuting in August 2017, including 15 in the Championship last season as Birmingham battled off the threat of relegation.

His only other football came with Alfreton Town, where he made three appearances on loan during the 2016/17 campaign.

The Verdict

Harding has been unlucky at Birmingham in the respect that he’s played under a lot of different head-coaches and found himself in and out of the side.

Karanka is coming in and will likely have some very new ideas for the side at Birmingham, which is paving the way for Harding to exit.

The defender is a top signing for Rotherham upon their return to the Championship. He’s a good age and he will go in there with enough experience to make a difference.

It’s going to be interesting to see how the defender’s career goes from here.

