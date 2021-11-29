Birmingham City player boost in the pipeline

Birmingham City could be handed a boost this week, with Birmingham Live revealing that George Friend is set to return to training again today – meaning that he could be back in action soon.

The defender has played only six times for the Blues so far this campaign and has had to spend the last few weeks sitting on the sidelines and having to miss out on the action.

It’s been a blow to Lee Bowyer, who already has a thin squad and has lost one of his key defenders in Friend.

However, there is some positive news on this front today with the news that the former Middlesbrough man is set to return to training with the squad today. It means that he has now stepped up his recovery from injury and he could soon be back in the first-team fold at St Andrew’s.

With so much experience in the second tier, the 34-year-old is a valuable player to have in any side. However, Birmingham have had to cope without him and although they have managed to just about fare well enough without the player, it’ll be good news to see him back in training with the side.

He was a key player last season too, featuring in 26 games for Birmingham, as they managed to steer clear of relegation and ultimately finish 18th in the table. They will want to push on now and with the return of Friend, they will be better equipped to do so going into the second half of the campaign.

The Verdict

George Friend is still a solid player to have in the second tier despite his age. He was a solid defensive stalwart with Middlesbrough and he has still been decent for the Blues too.

It’s a shame that he has had to sit out the last few fixtures for injury but Bowyer will be pleased to see him back in training this week. If they can get him fit for their next tie against Millwall, then it will be a very welcome boost.