Birmingham City player agreement confirmed with senior figure

Lukas Jutkiewicz has signed a new contract that will keep him at Birmingham City until the summer of 2024.

The big striker has been an important player for Blues since joining from Burnley five years ago, although he did struggle earlier in the campaign under Aitor Karanka.

Despite that, Birmingham Live have revealed that Jutkiewicz actually signed an extension to remain at St. Andrew’s shortly after the Spaniard arrived.

At 32, the deal means that Jutkiewicz could realistically end his career with the club, and he will hope for a positive few years after excelling under new boss Lee Bowyer.

The former player has set up a system that gets the best out of the ex-Coventry man, with Jutkiewicz repaying the faith Bowyer has shown in him with three goals since he took over.

Two of those came in the 2-0 win over Stoke City yesterday, a result which was huge for Blues in their quest to survive.

Bowyer’s men are now nine points clear of safety, with just five games left to play this season.

The verdict

It’s strange that Blues didn’t announce the new deal for Jutkiewicz, although many fans may not have been happy with the news earlier in the campaign.

But, he has been a major winner from Bowyer’s appointment, with the team now playing to his strengths – and the goals have followed.

So, it now appears a smart bit of business from the club and Jutkiewicz will hope to continue to impress from now until the end of the season, whilst he will be excited about what next season can bring too.

