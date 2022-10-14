Birmingham City planning fresh contract talks with experienced figure

Birmingham City are looking to extend John Ruddy’s contract after his impressive start to life at St. Andrew’s.

The 35-year-old keeper was available on a free transfer after leaving Wolves in the summer and he decided to stay in the west Midlands by joining Blues on a 12-month deal.

And, it’s fair to say that it’s been an inspired move so far, with Ruddy starring for John Eustace’s side in the early months of the campaign, which includes keeping four clean sheets.

Therefore, it’s perhaps no surprise that the hierarchy are keen to extend Ruddy’s time at the club, as reporter Richard Wilford revealed that they are planning talks with the experienced stopper.

“I’m told that Birmingham are working on extending Ruddy’s contract beyond the one-year deal he signed when leaving Wolves last summer. He’s certainly made a strong start to the season.”

It remains to be seen whether the former Norwich City man will agree to a new contract, although he certainly seems to have settled as he prepares for Sunday’s trip to Hull City.

The verdict

You could argue that there’s no rush with this as Ruddy is signed until the end of the season and it’s not like he’s going to move in the January window.

However, Blues should be praised for trying to act swiftly and they will feel that the performances of the keeper warrant an extension.

So, this is one to monitor over the coming weeks and this gives an insight into how well regarded Ruddy is both on and off the pitch by key figures at Birmingham.

