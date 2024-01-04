Highlights Potential candidates for Birmingham City's manager position may be hesitant due to fear of being replaced if a bigger name becomes available.

The owners made a mistake in sacking John Eustace, who was doing a good job, and need to learn from this misstep.

Stability is crucial for the success of the club, as seen with examples like Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur. The right fit, both in terms of managerial style and players, is needed for Birmingham to rebuild and progress.

Jermaine Pennant has warned Birmingham City about the potential backlash they may face for their handling of the Wayne Rooney debacle.

Rooney was controversially appointed as manager back in October, with the club opting to replace the popular John Eustace in the St. Andrew’s dugout.

The 37-year-old lasted just 13 weeks, winning only two of his 15 games in charge and saw the Blues fall from sixth to 20th in the table.

The new owners lost a lot of goodwill among the fanbase due to their handling of the situation, with the departure of Eustace not going down well with the fans.

Rooney failed to get the supporters back onside, with results and performances both taking a nosedive under his management.

Pennant warns Birmingham’s owners

Pennant has warned that potential candidates to replace Rooney may now be wary that they could be removed from the position if a big name becomes available during their tenure.

The 40-year-old believes that sacking Eustace when he was doing a good job was a fundamental misunderstanding of how English football works, suggesting lessons need to be learned from this disastrous period.

“It's a bit of both really,” Pennant told Football League World.

"First, it was a good lesson for the owners that the grass isn’t always greener and if it ain't broke, don't fix it.

“They're the fundamental life lessons when they it comes to the Championship.

“English football, it's a ruthless game, especially the Championship, so if you're doing well, with a manager, you stick with it.

“You don't change that, you back him as much as you can.

“For potential candidates, they may be worried that if they take the Birmingham job and then a bigger name becomes available, that they might get the chop.

“Are they going to lose their job because a big name, who looks like a good hire because of their CV and stature, becomes available?

“I think that’s a lesson for the managers and one for the owners.

"They will definitely learn from that mistake.”

The former winger has highlighted what Birmingham need after the Rooney experiment failed - highlighting the issues at Manchester United and Tottenham when it comes to chopping and changing managers.

“I think stability is key," Pennant explained.

“Look at Man United, how many managers they’ve gone through. Tottenham, how many managers they’ve gone through.

“As soon as you get a manager and stability in the club, then you can start looking to take things to the next level.

“To try and fight for the play-offs, try and get automatic promotion to the Premier League.

“It doesn’t work overnight.

“You need to get the right fit that the players like, the system that works for the players, the system that works for the team and it all starts with the board.

“You need players that can work in the Championship and there are certainly managers that know how to win in the Championship.

“You’ve got to look at how to find them the right Championship players and start rebuilding.

“If you don’t, if you start veering off plan.

“We see it with teams, when they go down they just cannot get back up because they haven’t got it right from the top to the bottom.”

Birmingham City league position

Birmingham are still searching for a new manager as they look to turn around their current form.

Rooney oversaw three losses and two draws to go winless in his final five games in charge of the club.

Next up for the Midlands outfit is an FA Cup third round clash against Hull City on 6 January.

Next appointment is crucial for Birmingham

Showing ambition in the manager market is no issue, but Birmingham simply tried to fix what wasn’t broken.

Chasing a big name like Rooney went down so poorly because Eustace was doing a good job with the team, which also earned him the backing of the fans.

The next appointment needs to be given assurances that they won’t succumb to the same fate as Eustace if a big name does become available.

Otherwise, Pennant is right that the Blues will struggle to find someone willing to take on the role.