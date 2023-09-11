Birmingham City seem to be a completely different club following Tom Wagner's arrival.

Many supporters had called for BSHL to sell the club in recent years and they finally got their wish, with new decision-makers now in charge at St Andrew's.

Not only has their takeover given them a boost - but their sales and revenue generated from Jude Bellingham's move from Borussia Dortmund to Real Madrid, with Blues having a sell-on clause when they sold him to the German side, has allowed them to make a number of impressive signings.

They are now starting to build for the long term after bringing in quite a few permanent additions during the summer - and this focus on additions for the long term is a positive following their heavy reliance on the loan market in recent years.

This focus on permanent signings has seemingly paid dividends considering the start they have made, going unbeaten in their opening five league games.

They may have gone out of the Carabao Cup - but they would have taken their start if offered it before the season began - and will be looking to build on that when the international break ends.

Wagner will be keeping a close eye on Blues' progress - and we have taken a closer look at him below.

What is Tom Wagner's net worth?

It's perhaps wise to state the value of Knighthead Capital Management because they are the ones that have acquired the club. They were valued at around $9bn, as of July.

Wagner alone is believed to have an estimated net worth of around $1.6m, which isn't exactly a small amount.

Based on these figures, he should have no problems funding the club for the foreseeable future and seems to be a fit and proper owner, having been approved by the EFL.

What business interests does Tom Wagner have?

In terms of Wagner’s business interests, he founded Knighthead Capital back in 2008 and was formerly the managing director of Goldman, Sachs & Co.

He is described as a hedge fund chief and manages Shelby Companies Limited, which is part of the Knighthead Annuity & Life Assurance Company and the vehicle used to acquire the Blues.

Now adding a football club to his portfolio, he will be looking to enjoy success in the English game.

What plans does Tom Wagner have for Birmingham City?

Wagner has a clear aim to get the first team back to the Premier League - but he isn't just focused on the men.

He seemingly values many aspects of the club including the academy, the women's team, and the supporters.

Speaking about his ambitions and plans to Bloomberg, he said (via Birmingham Live): "It seemed impossible to us that you'd have the second city in England's named team, in the Championship.

"We felt there was a huge opportunity to really make a difference.

"This isn't just about the men's first team. We have a spectacular academy. We have a women's team which we think is poised to be one of the best in England.

"Coupled with a very large, natural fanbase, we just felt that the club was underperforming in terms of treating the fans properly, being a real part of the community and embracing the natural fanbase it has within Birmingham.

"If we provide a product which is actually commensurate with the value of the city, we think there'll be great things ahead for the club, and beyond."

What can Tom Wagner expect from Birmingham City this season?

Blues will be hoping to improve on their 17th-place finish from last season, even though the league is arguably tougher this term.

Wagner needs to have a lot of patience with John Eustace and the former should only consider sacking the latter if they are in real danger of being relegated.

They shouldn't be in the relegation zone this term - but a mutable finish would be quite impressive and that's what the Midlands side's owner should be expecting this term.

A place in the promotion mix would be nice - but it may not be realistic at this point considering the club have been at the bottom end of the division for a decent chunk of their recent seasons.