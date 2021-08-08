Birmingham City outcast wanted by League One side

Wycombe Wanderers are interested in signing Birmingham City striker Sam Cosgrove, according to The Sun on Sunday (08/08, page 67).

Cosgrove joined Birmingham from Aberdeen in January, arriving at St. Andrew’s for around £2million, but he is since yet to make an impact.

The 24-year-old made 12 appearances in the Championship last season, starting on only two occasions and failing to find the back of the net.

The striker wasn’t named in the squad, either, as Blues began their season with an impressive 1-0 win over Sheffield United on Saturday evening.

25 quiz questions about Birmingham City and Lee Bowyer as 21/22 season edges closer – Can you score 100% correct?

1 of 25 How old is Lee Bowyer? 34 39 44 39

According to The Sun on Sunday, League One side Wycombe Wanderers are interested in striking a deal for Cosgrove.

It remains to be seen whether that deal would be a loan or permanent one, but the Chairboys are eyeing up the former Aberdeen man nonetheless.

Wycombe began life back in League One with a 2-1 win over Accrington Stanley at the weekend, and have already brought in another number nine in Sam Vokes this summer.

The Verdict

Cosgrove would be a tremendous signing for Wycombe.

I know it hasn’t worked out for him at Birmingham for whatever reason, and he just hasn’t been able to replicate the form he displayed in Scotland.

But Wycombe’s style of play, which relies heavily on their strikers and physical attributes, could really suit a centre-forward like Cosgrove.

They need attacking reinforcements, too, having lost Uche Ikpeazu to Middlesbrough at the end of last season.

Birmingham will probably be happy to get rid and cut their losses, too, so it would suit all parties.