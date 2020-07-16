‘Birmingham City or QPR’ – What next for released Sheffield Wednesday man? The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sam Hutchinson finds himself without a club after being released from Sheffield Wednesday.

The 30-year-old who can operate as a midfielder or a defender, spent six years at the Hillsborough club, making over 130 appearances for the Owls.

However, the player now will need to find a new club to continue his playing career, but where would be a good fit? Which clubs in the EFL should be taking a look at the free agent?

The team here at FLW have their say….

Alfie Burns

The midfielder has definitely got a lot to offer in the Championship still, even if it isn’t in the higher echelons of the division.

In my eyes, Hutchinson needs to be looking to secure a move to a side that fights off relegation this season or, alternatively, to one of the promoted trio from League One.

Coventry or Rotherham, providing they can match his wage demands, seem the obvious fit there.

The midfielder hasn’t been at his best recently and injuries are a problem, but you can’t deny, when he’s fully fit and firing, he’s got so much to offer still in the second-tier.

Can you name the stadium of these 40 EFL clubs? Have a go now!

1 of 40 WHAT IS THE NAME OF HULL CITY'S STADIUM? KCOM Stadium KTOM Stadium KPOM Stadium KROM Stadium

Jacob Potter

I think he’d be suited to a number of clubs in the Championship.

Hutchinson’s time with Sheffield Wednesday came to a frustrating end, with the midfielder not featuring anywhere near as much as he would have liked to this season under the management of Garry Monk.

If the likes of Charlton and Huddersfield can survive in the Championship this season, then I think he’d be a solid addition to their team.

They both could benefit from having a player of Hutchinson’s experience in their squad, and it should be a no-brainer for them to target him heading into the summer transfer window.

I can’t see him being a free-agent for very long, and I think it’ll only be a matter of time before a club in the second-tier snap him up.

George Harbey

I think that Hutchinson could still do a job in the Championship, that’s for sure, and I think that he’s been unlucky to find himself out of favour and on his way out of Sheffield Wednesday.

Hutchinson is only 30 years of age and represents a cheap, experienced option for clubs to go out and sign on a free. He’d offer real experience and stability in defence, and would also be a very useful addition for any club given that he can also operate in defensive midfield.

I think he could be a really astute signing for someone like Birmingham City or QPR – two clubs languishing in the bottom-half of the Championship and aren’t exactly loaded when it comes to transfer budgets.

QPR lack depth in midfield, in my opinion, and given that Hutchinson can play as a centre-back as well as a midfielder, he’d be a shrewd addition.

Blues have also conceded some really sloppy goals this season, but on a free transfer, Hutchinson could add real competition for places and be a good signing for whoever takes over at St. Andrew’s.