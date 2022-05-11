Birmingham City open preliminary talks with recently departed EFL manager

Birmingham City are in talks with recently departed QPR manager Mark Warburton, regarding Lee Bowyer’s unstable position at the Midlands club, as per a report from Football Insider.

Birmingham, who are likely to part company with Lee Bowyer, are targeting the 59-year-old following his recent departure from QPR.

The R’s finished 11th during the 2021/22 Championship campaign under Warburton’s stewardship, finding themselves in the top-six for much of the campaign.

The Blues could also see a structural change this summer, with Maxi Lopez part of a group that is seeking to take control of the Midlands club, alongside lifelong Blues fans and businessman Paul Richardson.

The report states that the club’s prospective new owners are targeting the appointment of the experienced Championship manager.

Warburton has held the top job at Brentford, Rangers, Nottingham Forest and QPR, with the 59-year-old also spending time as the Bees’ Sporting director, prior to his appointment.

The verdict

QPR’s decision to part company with Warburton seemed to divide opinions somewhat, after what was a rollercoaster of a season for the R’s.

Still possessing the necessary abilities to manage in the second tier, Warburton is exactly the kind of manager Birmingham need, with QPR being in a similar position when he initially took over in 2019.

An intelligent and diligent manager, Warburton is someone who could certainly improve the situation at St Andrew’s, and do that whilst implementing a more exciting brand of football.

Warburton would be a coup at most Championship clubs, with Birmingham’s potential move for the 59-year-old an exciting one.