John Eustace has shown an interest in taking over the managerial vacancy at Scottish giants Rangers.

According to Sky Sports, the Birmingham City boss has made it clear to the Glasgow outfit that he would consider the role if offered.

It was previously reported that Rangers would consider a move for the 43-year-old if the club parted ways with Michael Beale.

Beale has since been dismissed, leaving the Premiership team third in the table after just 10 months in charge.

It would be a big blow for the Blues to lose Eustace given the praise he has earned during his time at the helm.

Eustace has been with Birmingham for just over a year, steering the club to a 17th place finish in the Championship in his first campaign as manager.

Here we look at who would be a winner and loser at Birmingham if the manager did depart St. Andrew’s for Rangers…

Who would be a winner at Birmingham City if John Eustace left?

One potential winner could be Gary Gardner, who has fallen down the pecking order under Eustace in the last year.

Injuries have hampered his availability in the past, but he has made just 10 total league appearances under the 43-year-old since his arrival in the summer of 2022.

The midfielder is one of the more experienced members of the first team squad, but has been overlooked by Eustace in favour of a younger core of players.

Perhaps a new manager could find greater use for him, and offer him a fresh chance to prove that he is capable of competing at a Championship level on a consistent basis.

Gardner was a consistent performer under Lee Bowyer, but he has started just three games in the league since his departure at the end of the 2021-22 campaign.

It is unknown who would replace Eustace if he did leave, but it could open the door to the midfielder gaining a place back in the side.

Who would be a loser at Birmingham City if John Eustace left?

Ivan Sunjic has seen a revival to his Birmingham career since making his return from a loan spell in the Bundesliga over the summer.

The Croatian’s time in Germany did not end well, and it put him at a crossroads in his career.

Sunjic has since started all but one of Birmingham’s league games this season, becoming a key player in the side under Eustace.

There are no guarantees that he will continue to perform this well under a new coach, which could be very disruptive to him regaining his confidence.

The 26-year-old’s time with Hertha Berlin was such a disappointment that he had no future outside of St. Andrew’s upon his return to England.

He fell out with the manager in Germany, indicating that he needs the right environment to succeed, which Eustace has provided him with this campaign.

A new manager could decide to make changes to the starting lineup, and may not find that Sunjic is as good a fit in the side anymore.

Off the pitch, it would also be a blow to owner Tom Wagner to lose his star head coach just a few months into his new project at Birmingham.