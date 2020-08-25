Birmingham City on course to wrap up 25-year-old’s arrival

Birmingham City have reportedly agreed terms that will see Jon Toral return to St Andrew’s.

Toral had a spell with Blues during the 2015/16 campaign, which saw the creative midfielder score eight goals and also register three assists at St Andrew’s.

Most recently, Toral has been with Hull City in the Championship, with the last three seasons spent at the KCOM Stadium.

Now a free-agent, the 25-year-old is seemingly set to return to Birmingham and link up with Aitor Karanka.

That’s the latest that’s coming from We are Birmingham on Twitter, with terms agreed for the playmaker to return to Birmingham after parting company with League One-bound Hull.

Further to the rumours yesterday, we understand former loan player Jon Toral has agreed terms to rejoin #BCFC — We Are Birmingham (@WeAreBirmingham) August 25, 2020

In three seasons in East Yorkshire, Toral managed only 49 appearances for the Tigers, which brought one goal in the Championship.

Additionally there were three goals in the FA Cup and League Cup, whilst Toral also registered nine assists in the Championship, including three last season.

However, his form couldn’t prevent Hull’s slide down the Championship table under Grant McCann during the second-half of last season.

The Tigers were rock-bottom after 46 games and are now preparing themselves for League One football.

The Verdict

This is an interesting deal.

Toral was good for Birmingham during his previous spell with the club, but it is safe to say that he wasn’t at the required level at Hull.

If Blues get their hands on the player that thrived for them all those years ago, it’s a good signing, but there’s a risk to it.

The 25-year-old is going to have to up his game significantly.

Thoughts? Let us know!