Highlights Birmingham City are keen on Stoke captain Josh Laurent, facing wage issues but determined to secure a deal in the coming weeks.

Laurent, 29, has attracted interest before, with Championship clubs and Turkish side Gaziantep also in the mix for his signature.

Birmingham aims to continue their strong transfer window by adding Laurent to their squad for their upcoming season in the third tier.

Birmingham City are said to be interested in a move for Stoke City captain Josh Laruent this summer, although wages could be an issue in finalising the deal.

That’s according to TEAMtalk correspondent Fraser Gillan, who claims that the Blues are ‘very keen’ to get a deal over the line for the Potters’ skipper in the coming weeks.

The 29-year-old only has one year left on his current deal at the bet365 Stadium as it stands, and has been linked with a move to Turkish side Gaziantep earlier in the transfer window.

Former Reading FC midfielder Laurent featured in 37 matches for Steven Scumacher’s side in the previous campaign, having joined City from the Royals in the summer of 2022.

Josh Laurent could be set for Stoke City departure with Birmingham City interested

Chris Davies’ side are the latest side to join the race for Laurent this summer, with Championship sides also said to have been in the mix for his signature earlier in the month.

According to The Athletic, the Potters will be happy to talk to potential suitors this summer, if the right offer comes along, although the Midlands side could reportedly struggle with agreeing personal terms, according to Gillan.

Laurent is a player who has had interest in his services previous to this transfer window, with Italian outfit Frosinone said to have tried to bring the player to the club last summer.

With a reported loan deal and €4 million (£3.4 million) option to buy clause on the table, the then-Serie A side made their intentions clear, but the two clubs were unable to come to an agreement for the midfielder.

Josh Laurent - Stoke City league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) 2022-23 32 (29) 4 (3) 2023-24 37 (30) 1 (2)

Former Shrewsbury Town man Laurent has featured in 69 league games for City during his time in the Potteries, with his side finishing 16th and 17th in each of the past two seasons.

The 29-year-old’s only league goal of the previous campaign came on Good Friday, as he netted the opener in a 2-0 victory over Hull City at the MKM Stadium, to aid his side’s fight against relegation at the time.

Birmingham City aiming to continue strong transfer window with Josh Laurent deal

Although wages could be an issue, the signing of Laurent would be another statement signing from the recently relegated Blues, as they prepare for their first season in the third tier for 30 years.

After former Tottenham Hotspur coach Davies joined the club earlier in the summer, goalkeeping duo Ryan Allsop and Bailey Peacock-Farrell [pictured] have made the move to St Andrew’s, ahead of what promises to be a fierce battle for the number one spot in the season ahead.

City have also move for 23/24 League One top scorer Alfie May, with the 23-goal forward joining in a reported £775,000 deal from Charlton Athletic, after the Blues outbid fellow promotion hopefuls Huddersfield Town for his signature.

Exciting winger Emil Hansson has also joined the club from Eredivisie outfit Heracles Almelo this month, with the Swede providing pace and flair on the flanks as City look to return to the Championship at the first time of asking.

The signing of Laurent would give the Blues plenty of experience in the middle of the park, and after catching the eye the last time he played at the level, he could lead the Blues to promotion if they deal with the obstacles in getting the deal over the line.