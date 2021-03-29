Birmingham City news round-up: Team news boost, Barry Fry makes Lee Bowyer claim, Colin comments

Lee Bowyer has had the international break to try and get to know his new side ahead of their relegation battle that they will be involved in until the end of the season.

As things stand, Birmingham sit in 21st position in the Championship with three more points to their name than Rotherham who sit below them in the final relegation spot, however The Blues have played four games more.

It’s not been the easiest of starts for Bowyer who has already played high-flying Reading and Watford and his side welcome promotion chasing Swansea to St. Andrew’s on Good Friday.

Here we have compiled a selection of the latest news from in and around St. Andrew’s.

Bowyer handed injury boosts ahead of Swansea clash

Lee Bowyer will welcome back Spanish midfielder Jon Toral and promising youngster Caolan Boyd-Munce. The new manager will also be able to call on the services of Jeremie Bela after he decided not to travel to Angola for his side’s AFCON matches due to travel restrictions according to BirmighamLive.

Bowyer will be pleased to be able to call on 27-year-old Bela who has been a shining light for The Blues despite the club’s poor season.

Caolan Boyd-Munce may not get the nod from Bowyer just yet as the new manager has preferred to stick with the experienced midfield pair of Gary Gardner and Rekeem Harper.

Former Birmingham boss Fry backs Bowyer

New manager Bowyer certainly has the backing of people around the club since taking charge from Aitor Karanka. The latest person to show their appreciation towards Bowyer’s managerial credentials is former manager Barry Fry.

Fry told Football Fancast that Bowyer was the perfect man to manage the Blues and that he could help them avoid relegation this season.

Fry said: “Lee is the ideal man to go into Birmingham City because he’s very positive, he’s very committed, he’s very positive he’s very knowledgeable, he’s honest and he gets the best out of the players.”

Colin reveals Bowyer impact

Birmingham City defender Maxime Colin has said the international break has been good for Bowyer to learn more about the squad according to BirminghamLive.

The Frenchman said: “He hasn’t really had any time to do anything, so it’ll be good, I think, for him to get to know everybody a bit better because he doesn’t really know us.”

Colin will be hoping to continue his runs of starts under the new manager and understands the tough challenges ahead.

“It’ll be very good to work with him. We need to fight. There are a few finals to go.

“That’s the Championship, we’re used to it. It’s not new, so we’ll be ready for that. We’ll work hard in the international break, but we need to fight.” he told Birmingham Live.