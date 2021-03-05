Birmingham City news round-up: Sam Cosgrove latest, West Ham keeping tabs on Blues talent, Sanchez’s commitment outlined

Birmingham City have had a good few weeks as they look to stay in the Championship.

A return of seven points from their last four games has lifted morale around the club, but they remain just three points and one place above the relegation zone.

Therefore, there is still a lot of work to do for Aitor Karanka, and the Spaniard’s only focus right now will be on preparing the team ahead of tomorrow’s fixture against in-form Barnsley.

However, there’s been plenty of things going on at Blues leading up to the game, and here we provide you with a round-up…

Cosgrove to miss Barnsley clash

Blues’ big January signing was Sam Cosgrove, but the former Aberdeen striker has had a tough start to life in the West Midlands.

An ankle injury he picked up after two brief substitute appearances means he has barely featured in royal blue, and the game at Oakwell is going to come too soon for him.

It’s not all bad news for the target man though, as Karanka told Birmingham Live he expects Cosgrove to return to full training next week.

Rico Browne on trial with West Ham

There has been plenty of uncertainty surrounding Blues’ academy, which has left them vulnerable to losing their most promising players.

Liverpool have already swooped to seal a deal for Calum Scanlon, and it appears that Rico Browne could be the next talented youngster to leave Birmingham.

That’s after the reliable @exWHUEmployee confirmed that he is having a trial with the Hammers as they weigh up offering him a contract.

Sanchez playing through the pain barrier

There had been a worry that a groin injury would keep Ivan Sanchez out of the Blues XI in recent weeks, and that would be a real blow considering his importance to the team.

However, speaking to the club’s media, Karanka revealed that the winger has been battling on in recent games.

Whilst it’s a concern that he’s not 100% fit, it shouldn’t prevent Sanchez from featuring this weekend.