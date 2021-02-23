Birmingham City news round-up: Rival boss offers relegation prediction, Harper delivers confident message, Key exit confirmed

Birmingham City have endured a miserable season so far, with Aitor Karanka’s side facing a battle to stay in the Championship.

However, there is optimism around the club following the crucial 1-0 win at Sheffield Wednesday over the weekend, with Blues back in action against leaders Norwich City tonight.

Understandably, the focus has been on the game against the Canaries, and here we outline the latest news involving Blues…

Daniel Farke backs Birmingham to stay up

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Norwich boss Farke has been very complimentary about Birmingham City.

Whilst you wouldn’t expect a manager to issue a critical message of upcoming opponents, the German was very clear with his praise of Blues, as he revealed he expects the team to finish in mid-table, highlighting their defensive solidity in particular.

Given Blues are only two points above the relegation zone, Farke’s prediction may seem a bit bold to some fans.

Rekeem Harper feels he can improve

As well as the massive three points, another positive for Blues was the performance of Rekeem Harper at Hillsborough.

The on-loan West Brom midfielder has done well for Karanka’s side, and he delivered a strong display last time out, which saw him earn man of the match from the fans. And, speaking to the club’s official site, the 20-year-old feels he can still get better.

“I feel like I have got a lot to bring and there’s more to come. When you produce under pressure it’s a great feeling. When you prepare right and then go and do it, I just want more of those feelings.”

Academy figure announced exit

Finally, Stuart English, who was the Head of Academy Football Operations and Coaching at Blues, has confirmed that he has left the club after five-and-a-half years, to link up with former academy boss Kristjaan Speakman at Sunderland.

This decision comes as there is a lot of uncertainty surrounding Birmingham’s academy right now. The club had been intent on scrapping the current model, despite previously trying for Category One status.

Nevertheless, losing the respected English will be an issue for the hierarchy as they weigh up which direction to go in.