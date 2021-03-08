Birmingham City news round-up: Player poised to sign, Karanka unhappy, boss takes responsibility

Birmingham City remain in a dire situation in the Championship as they were beaten 1-0 by Barnsley at Oakwell.

The result leaves Aitor Karanka’s side just one place and three points above the relegation zone, although the Millers do have three games in hand on Blues.

Therefore, with just 11 games to go, it promises to be another very nervous ending to the campaign for all connected with Blues.

Whilst the focus of the boss will be on the weekend game against Bristol City, there has been a lot of news coming out of St. Andrew’s since the loss at Oakwell, and here we provide a round-up…

Blues closing in on deal for Charlton youngster

This is usually a quiet time of the year for transfers, but it appears that Blues are going to add an exciting youngster to their ranks.

That’s after All Nigeria Soccer claimed that Super Eagles talent Ifeoluwa Oni is poised to complete a switch to the West Midlands outfit from Charlton.

They claim Oni has agreed a scholarship deal with Blues ahead of the 2021/22 season.

Karanka questions Rotherham schedule

As mentioned, Rotherham have three games in hand over Blues in the relegation battle, with their weekend clash at Brentford the latest to be called off.

And, that’s something that is concerning the Blues chief. Speaking to Birmingham Live, Karanka urged the EFL to take action, and he claimed it’s unfair that the Millers may play teams with less riding on it if they’re rescheduled towards the end of the campaign.

Boss holds hands up for recent defeat

Despite all of that, Karanka was keen to point out that Birmingham’s issues from Saturday’s defeat came about from themselves.

The Spaniard told the press that ‘we can’t blame anybody because it is about us’, after the disappointing defeat at Oakwell saw the visitors fail to register a shot on target.