Birmingham City news round-up: Paul Robinson gives Bowyer verdict, Report makes shock Ren Xuandong claims, Manager makes line-up admission

Birmingham City have had a a very busy last week, with a managerial change occurring to try and save their faltering season.

The decision was made to sack Aitor Karanka after a 3-0 home drubbing at the hands of Bristol City, and in came former player and League Cup winner with the Blues Lee Bowyer, who is held in high regard at St Andrew’s by fans.

Bowyer’s impact was immediately shown as he guided Birmingham to a 2-1 victory over Reading in midweek, but couldn’t stop the attacking prowess of Watford from running riot at the weekend as the Hornets ran out 3-0 winners over the Blues.

Let’s take a look at some of the news and comments coming out of St Andrew’s over the past few days.

Robinson assesses Bowyer impact

One person who would have been firmly a neutral on Saturday – despite appearing on Watford’s TV show – is Paul Robinson, who played for both clubs in his career.

After watching the Blues’ 3-0 defeat, Robinson was still impressed by what he saw, posting on Instagram that the team ‘look so much better’ under the new management than they did under Karanka.

That is a positive sign at least that they can go toe-to-toe with the better clubs in the division, and they had already proven that by defeating one of them 2-1 in midweek.

Birmingham City quiz: 19 facts you may know not know about St Andrews – But are they true?

1 of 19 Birmingham’s record ever attendance at St Andrews was set in a League cup tie – True or false? True False

Dong predicted 3-0 loss to Reading, says report

A report from Birmingham fansite Almajir has brought fresh claims upon much-maligned Blues CEO Xuandong Ren, and if true it may signal the end of his time at the club.

The article claims that Ren was adamant in the hours following the loss to Bristol City last Saturday that Karanka – who was his appointment – was going nowhere, and that Bowyer was not his choice to be the next manager.

The claims got even more shocking as Ren reportedly told people that the team would not win another game all season and predicted that they’d be defeated 3-0 by Reading – so it must have been a shock to see the Blues come out with the win.

It’s all looking a bit uncomfy for Ren right now, and with the banner that flew over Vicarage Road on Saturday from fans saying that he should leave the club, his future remains uncertain.

Bowyer makes Watford line-up admission

Despite defeating a promotion chasing team in Reading in midweek, Watford were always going to be a tough nut to crack and so it proved, with the Hertfordshire side running out 3-0 winners.

Bowyer put some of the blame on himself post-match, telling the media in hindsight that he should have made some alterations to the line-up as they looked ‘sluggish’ in the first part of the match.

However Bowyer also believed that there wasn’t much in the game at all, with Watford just being far more clinical – as they should be with the budget they have!