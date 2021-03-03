Birmingham City news round-up: Karanka’s Huddersfield verdict, update on Cosgrove and Halilovic’s performance

Birmingham City came from a goal behind to rescue a point against fellow strugglers Huddersfield Town on Tuesday night at the John Smith’s Stadium.

After a dour first half which saw neither side threaten, the game sparked into life just after the hour mark when Fraizer Campbell put the home side in front with a fierce strike from the edge of the area that flew past Neil Etheridge.

But the Blues reacted quickly and were back level within four minutes when Huddersfield failed to clear a corner and defender Marc Roberts was on hand to pounce from close range.

Substitute Scott Hogan could have won it late on but fired over when in a good position as the game petered out to a result that does neither side any favours at the bottom of the Championship table.

On the back of last night’s draw at the John Smith’s Stadium, here is all the Birmingham news:

Karanka’s verdict

“We were not afraid about this game because we are in a good run and we wanted to win the game.” The Blues boss told Birmingham Mail.

“We had more chances than them, especially the last one Scotty had the chance to win the game.

“Once again we started loosely but we had a good come back and I could feel that they are not the team they were at the beginning of the season.

“For us it has been a good game, for sure in the past we would have lost that game, now we are better. We have a point, we are keeping them close to us in the table.

“I think it is a good point and especially a good performance.”

Update on Sam Cosgrove

The striker, who joined from Aberdeen at the end of January, has featured just twice for Birmingham since the move and has missed the last four matches with an ankle injury.

“He is not training with us yet.” Karanka told the Birmingham Mail when asked about the 24-year-old, “I hope he will join us soon, let’s see if he can start with us and he can join the team as soon as possible.”

Karanka on Alen Halilovic’s performance

The former Barcelona and AC Milan midfielder joined Birmingham on a free transfer in November and has largely impressed in a Blues shirt since arriving at St Andrews.

His current manager was happy with his performance against Huddersfield.

“Very good,” Karanka told the Birmingham Mail. “It was a difficult game for him because Huddersfield is a team which plays really well. I told him to be a No. 10 when we have the ball, moving in those positions where he is dangerous – but the helping Rekeem and Ivan Sunjic when we didn’t and he did really well, he had the energy.