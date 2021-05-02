Birmingham City news round-up: Injury update issued, Halilovic and San Jose absence explained, Bowyer reacts to fan protests

Birmingham City’s fortunes have definitely changed since Lee Bowyer returned to the club as manager, but they were in no luck yesterday against Cardiff City.

With a much-changed line-up on display with Bowyer wanting to cast an eye over some youngsters, the Blues were steamrolled 4-0 by Mick McCarthy’s men, with Harry Wilson scoring a classy hat-trick for the Bluebirds.

The most important thing for Birmingham is that they are safe for another year in the Championship and they can now plan for next season, but first they’ve got to play Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park next week.

Let’s take a look at the latest news out of St Andrew’s as we head into the final week fo the season.

Roberts suffers ankle injury

One player who won’t be featuring up in Lancashire for the final game of the season is defender Marc Roberts, who has shown some impressive form since Bowyer arrived.

Roberts was replaced by Blues skipper Harlee Dean in the 79th minute yesterday and Bowyer confirmed that a twisted ankle was the reason for his withdrawal.

It’s the last time Birmingham fans will see Roberts this season but he will likely slot right back into the defence when football returns for the 2021/22 campaign with the way he had been playing alongside Dean and Kristian Pedersen.

San Jose and Halilovic absences explained

There was no room in the squad yesterday for both Mikel San Jose and Alen Halilovic, who both made a big impact against Derby County last week.

Bowyer played his cards close to his chest when asked about the pair, saying that ‘he knows’ what both players have got, which hinted towards injury knocks for them.

However they can’t be that serious as it was revealed by Bowyer that they’ll both come back into the squad for next week’s end of season clash with Tony Mowbray’s Blackburn.

Bowyer reveals discussions with protestors pre-Cardiff clash

Per BirminghamLive, a group of Blues fans turned up at St Andrew’s yesterday to protest against the ownership of the club and chairman Xuandong Ren.

However Bowyer’s presence soon calmed things down and he told the press what he went over to say to the fans, although he may have been pretending to not know about why the fans were really there.

“There were a few that turned up outside, from what I believe to show their appreciation to the players and staff for what they have done this year and get safety with two games to go,” said Bowyer.

“Because they were outside singing the right thing to do then is go and show our appreciation to them, it’s respect you know.

“It was great to hear them singing, the few that was out there. It brought back memories for me. I can’t wait until they are back in the stadium – a lot more of them.”