Birmingham City news round-up: Injury news, former boss’s verdict, Aitor Karanka delivers QPR verdict

It’s proving to be a difficult season for Birmingham City.

The Blues have struggled to build any sort of momentum so far this season and that has left them in a precarious position in the Championship table.

Sitting in 21st spot Aitor Karanka’s side are facing Queens Park Rangers this weekend, but what’s been said ahead of the fixture?

Here’s the latest news to come from St Andrews…

Injury update

Birmingham City will make a late decision on Ivan Sanchez ahead of the weekend’s clash with Queen’s Park Rangers, according to Birmingham Live.

The player picked up a groin injury against Norwich City midweek and is currently touch and go for the weekend’s clash.

However Sam Cosgrove is still being assessed by the medical department, while Jon Toral could come back into contention after missing the last two matches.

Alex McLeish sends message to Aitor Karanka

Alex McLeish has claimed that Aitor Karanka faces a tough challenge to build a solid team at St Andrews.

The Blues have struggled under the Spaniard so far this term and according to McLeish it’s a difficult time to be manager of Birmingham City

Speaking to Birmingham Live, McLeish said: “I am on every result and the victory last week and losing again on Tuesday night, it is really topsy-turvy for the club at the moment.

“Karanka has got a job in terms of getting a solid team and getting the solidity about them and getting a regular nucleus of players.

“The season we finished ninth in the Premier League, I think there were 13 games when we played the same team and normally you don’t see that now.

“But there was always a nucleus of players at the great teams, the better teams, who are winning things and staying in high ends in the League.

“At the moment it’s difficult for Blues to establish that but I wish Karanka all the best and of course to the Blues fans.

“We have to stay up guys, come on!”

Aitor Karanka says QPR were ‘lucky’ against Preston

The Birmingham City boss has taken aim at Saturday’s opponents by claiming they were ‘lucky’ to get the win over Preston on Tuesday.

QPR are on a five-match unbeaten run but according to Karanka he’s hopeful that they’ll be a little bit complacent this weekend with little to play for.

“I thought they were a little bit lucky, their ‘keeper was good against a good team in Preston.

“I don’t want to say that they are playing for nothing because they are seven places below the play-off positions, but it is not the same as when you are thinking about relegation.

“They are confident and in a good run and with these things then you are lucky. We are not in that run, so we have to work harder.”