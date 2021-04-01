Birmingham City news round-up: Double injury update, Agent spending revealed, Bowyer on off-field issues

The next few days could be massive in Birmingham City’s season, with two games either side of the Easter weekend.

The Blues take on Swansea City tomorrow and then face Brentford on Tuesday evening, knowing that any points they take from those games could be key in the fight for survival.

Ahead of a busy period, we’ve outlined all the latest Birmingham news…

Update on fitness of Ivan Sanchez and Scott Hogan

Birmingham get back in action against Swansea City tomorrow and yesterday Bowyer provided an injury update on two of their key attacking players, Ivan Sanchez and Scott Hogan.

He told Birmingham Live: “Ivan Sanchez is carrying this hernia he has had for a while, just trying to manage him there.

“He’s sore so since the Watford game he has had an injection, we are just trying to manage him so it settles down a little bit.

“Scott Hogan has also had an injection but he’s OK, he’s training today. He’s had a back problem, it was just something we had to settle down.

He added: “We’ll see how they go today, Scott will train, Ivan is not, we still have a couple of days before the game.”

Figures on Birmingham’s recent spending emerge

The FA has published figures revealing how much EFL clubs spent on agent fees in the last two transfer windows, with the Blues having paid out £1.2 million.

Over £40 million was spent by Championship clubs and Birmingham’s contributions to that puts them 13th among second-tier clubs.

Norwich City topped the list with £6.8 million, while Wycombe spent the least (£126,053).

Bowyer reveals off-field hopes

The Birmingham boss has said he doesn’t expect to face the same sort of off-field issues at St Andrew’s as he did at Charlton.

Bowyer remained at the Addicks through some difficult times, including a boardroom civil war, EFL investigations, and the threat of administration.

Speaking to Sky Sports, he suggested things should be easier with the Blues.

“I hope there’s not going to be anything here,” said Bowyer. “And I can’t see it, like what I had to deal with in the past.

“It’s a breath of fresh air being here at the moment. Obviously, I had to deal with a hell of a lot of things that I shouldn’t have been dealing with but it was either that or watch the club crumble so I had to step up and juggle a lot more things than I would have liked, but that’s not the case here.”