Birmingham City news round-up: Crucial point gained, Fan protests continue, Jude Bellingham claim made

Birmingham City have once again had a rollercoaster season, with Lee Bowyer now in charge of his former club.

Finally, the hierarchy appear to have made the right call, as the 44-year-old has come in and made an immediate impact as he looks to keep the team in the Championship.

Blues still have work to do on that front, but the fans will be pleased with the response that Bowyer has got from the players in his first few weeks.

As often seems the case though, off-field issues continue to cloud the club, and here we provide a round-up of all the latest news from St. Andrew’s…

Blues draw at Brentford

The main focus has been on the team, with Bowyer’s side picking up a very good point against Brentford last night.

Unsurprisingly, they found it tough at times, with Neil Etheridge pulling off some fine saves, but overall it was a point that the boss will feel was merited, and it will only increase the confidence and belief at the club.

Importantly, they now hold a seven-point lead over Rotherham, and even though the Millers have four games in hand, Blues are in a good position.

Fans continue protest at Xuandong Ren

Despite the positivity surrounding Bowyer’s arrival, fans are not at all happy with CEO Xuandong Ren.

He has been the man responsible for a series of bad decisions over the years, which is why Birmingham are fighting to avoid dropping to League One.

Therefore, the support want him to go, and a banner was put near Brentford’s ground last night making the fans feelings clear.

Lee Clark discusses Jude Bellingham

After watching the team pick up a point against the Bees, some Blues fans would’ve had one eye on Borussia Dortmund’s Champions League clash with Manchester City, where Jude Bellingham showed once again why he is so highly-rated.

The academy graduate is a superstar in the making, and former boss Lee Clark explained to Tribal Football that everyone knew the midfielder would be destined to reach the top when he was just nine!

“Bellingham is a player I know from my time as manager of Birmingham City. He was in the academy then, an outstanding player.

“They knew [about his talent] even then at the age of nine. My son was in the same group as his brother Jobe and he would come back and talk about Jude.”