Birmingham City news round-up: Blues plot winger transfer, Jamie Paterson transfer latest, pundit makes BCFC claim

It’s probably fair to say that it has been a memorable few weeks for Birmingham City.

Having been appointed to replace Aitor Karanka with the club staring relegation from the Championship in the face, former Blues midfielder Lee Bowyer has worked wonders since taking over as manager at St Andrew’s.

A return of 17 points from Bowyer’s eight games in charge, means that Birmingham have climbed up the Championship table, and are now guaranteed to avoid relegation, with two games still to play.

Perhaps not surprisingly therefore, there has been plenty of news emerging around Birmingham recently.

Here, we’ve taken a look at some of the biggest Birmingham City stories, from the past few days.

Blues in Paterson transfer battle

With safety now guaranteed for this season, it appears Birmingham are starting to turn their attention to the summer transfer window, and one target for the club who has now emerged, is Jamie Paterson.

According to reports from Football Insider, the Blues are one of several clubs interested in the Bristol City attacker, who is set to be out of contract at Ashton Gate this summer.

Paterson has scored 26 goals and provided 17 assists in 157 appearances for his current club since joining in the summer of 2016, and is also said to be attracting interest from his former club Nottingham Forest, as well as Stoke and Millwall.

Bowyer renews Graham interest

Another player Birmingham are looking into a potential move for ahead of the summer transfer window, is Gillingham winger Jordan Graham.

As exclusively revealed by Football League World, the Blues are keen on a move for the 26-year-old, who is out of contract this summer, having scored 11 goals and provided six assists in 37 League One appearances this season.

This is not the first time that Bowyer has taken an interest in Graham either, having previously tried to sign the winger when he was Charlton manager back in the winter transfer window.

Hinchcliffe sends Birmingham warning to Championship rivals

While it may be job done in terms of avoiding relegation from the Championship this season, you feel that Birmingham will be hoping to do more than just that during the 2021/22 campaign.

Now it seems that, off the back of their excellent recent run since Bowyer’s appointment, Sky Sports pundit Andy Hinchcliffe is one who believes that the Blues can do exactly that next time around.

Speaking on Sky Sports’ EFL podcast, the former Manchester City midfielder claimed that the impact Bowyer has already made at the club, getting the best out of key men such as Harlee Dean and Lukas Jutkiewicz, as well as the upcoming transfer window that will allow him to put his mark on the squad, means that Birmingham should be considered as Championship contenders next season under Bowyer.