Birmingham City news round-up: 24-y/o set for transfer, St. Andrew’s problems emerge, Karanka discusses Halilovic future

Birmingham City picked up a huge three points on Saturday, as they came from behind to beat QPR thanks to late goals from Kristian Pedersen and Alen Halilovic.

Whilst Aitor Karanka’s side remain just one place above the relegation zone, they importantly now have a five-point cushion over Rotherham.

The focus for Blues will be on the huge game at Huddersfield tomorrow night, but there has been plenty of other things going on at the club in the past few days. Here we provide you with a round-up of all the news…

Connal Trueman set for temporary switch

There was a bit of transfer news today, after it was stated by Football Insider that keeper Trueman would be joining Swindon Town on an emergency loan.

The League One side have a goalkeeping crisis right now, so they would look to bring the 24-year-old in for the next week initially.

Trueman, who has been injured, spent the first part of the campaign with AFC Wimbledon, and is the third choice under Karanka.

Blues face £1m St. Andrew’s bill

It’s never quiet off the pitch with Blues, and the Mirror have revealed that the Birmingham City hierarchy are going to have to pay £1m to fix issues with the stadium before all fans will be allowed back in.

They state that the Kop and Tilton Road stands are in need of repair, with a seven-figure sum needed.

Karanka opens up on Halilovic future

It promises to be a busy summer for Birmingham, and Halilovic is a player who faces an uncertain future.

The winner against the R’s was the Croatian’s first goal since signing, and with his deal up in the summer, it’s unclear whether he will stay.

Speaking to Birmingham Live, the boss made it clear that he rates the player, but he also stressed the ex-Barcelona man needs to be consistent.