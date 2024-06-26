Highlights Birmingham City has been quiet in the transfer window despite aiming for immediate promotion after relegation.

It has been a relatively quiet start to the summer transfer window at Birmingham City.

Following their relegation to League One from the Championship at the end of last season, the Blues have been expected to spend big under owner Tom Wagner, as they target an immediate promotion.

So far though, the club have made just one first-team signing since the window opened, in the form of Ryan Allsop.

The goalkeeper has moved to St Andrew's on a three-year contract, arriving from Hull City for an undisclosed fee after a single season with the Tigers.

However, it seems as though the 32-year-old is not the only goalkeeper who could be set to join Birmingham City this summer.

Blues eyeing Bailey Peacock-Farrell

With Neil Etheridge having been released and John Ruddy out of contract - and yet to sign a new deal with the club - Chris Davies' side may need to sign another 'keeper this summer.

According to The Daily Mirror's Transfer Blog (24/06, 13:15), Birmingham are also interested in signing Burnley goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell this summer.

Having joined the Clarets back in the summer of 2020 from Leeds United, the Northern Ireland international has so far struggled to really establish himself at Turf Moor.

He has previously spent time out on loan with Sheffield Wednesday, and has been on loan in Denmark with AGF Aarhus during the 2023/24 campaign.

Bailey Peacock-Farrell club career record - stats from Transfermarkt Club Appearances Goals Conceded Clean Sheets Sheffield Wednesday 47 49 17 Leeds United 41 53 11 Aarhus 28 37 11 Burnley 24 35 10 York City 4 9 0 As of 25th June 2024

The 27-year-old is also entering the final year of his contract at Turf Moor, meaning this could be Burnley's last chance to cash in on him.

Even so, there may still be an argument that Birmingham will have to keep a close eye on other transfer talks involved Burnley, that could impact their pursuit of Peacock-Farrell.

Newcastle deal could make Birmingham wait for Peacock-Farrell

With Burnley themselves having been relegated last season, dropping from the Premier League to the Championship, they are at risk of losing players this summer.

Indeed, one player who is already attracting plenty of attention this summer, is James Trafford.

According to reports, Newcastle United have already agreed terms with the goalkeeper over a move to St James' Park, and will now have to negotiate terms of a transfer with Burnley.

Indeed, it is thought that the Lancashire outfit have already rejected a bid from the Magpies for the signing of Trafford this summer.

That in turn, may have an impact on Birmingham and their potential pursuit of Peacock-Farrell this summer.

It is likely that Burnley are going to want to know where they stand with Trafford - one of their two first choice goalkeepers along with Arijanet Muric - before making a decision on others in their goalkeeping ranks.

By doing that, they will ensure they are not leaving themselves short on the options they need between the posts heading into the new campaign.

Indeed, if Trafford does indeed move on, they will no doubt need a replacement for him to provide cover and competition for Muric.

Until one if found, they may be reluctant to let Peacock-Farrell go, given his experience at this level means he is perhaps best equipped to fill that role in the interim.

In turn, that would leave Birmingham potentially having to wait until Burnley make another signing of their own, before the Blues can swoop for their own goalkeeping target.

Depending on how long that takes, that could be something of a gamble, as it could mean they miss out on potential targets, which could be particularly costly if this ends up being a deal they are unable to regardless.

With that in mind, it seems as though Newcastle's pursuit of Trafford from Burnley, is something Birmingham need to be watching closely, due to the impact it could have on their own transfer plans.