Highlights Despite Birmingham's turmoil, Jordan James thrived this season with consistent performances and adding goals to his game.

Crystal Palace eyes James as a potential signing, with interest from abroad in the past hinting at his quality and value.

A move to Palace could see James following in the footsteps of former Championship stars who made successful transitions to the Premier League.

Jordan James could be on his way out of Birmingham City in the summer, after an impressive season in a disjointed Blues side.

The Wales international has broken out thisseason under the different managers at St Andrew's.

Since the start of the campaign, the Blues have employed four different managers. John Eustace, Wayne Rooney, Tony Mowbray and now Mark Venus have all taken charge of the team, although the latter only on a temporary basis due to Mowbray's health issues at this current time.

This constant change has not worked out well for Birmingham as they currently sit just above the relegation zone in the Championship.

This is despite Eustace managing the club into the play-off places before being replaced by Rooney, who soon oversaw a harsh drop in form that eventually lead to his sacking.

Despite this, James has continued to impress at St. Andrew's at the age of just 19-years-old. He has been a constant presence in the midfield, and has added goals to his game to further add to his value in the team.

Jordan James Birmingham City career statistics as per Transfermarkt Season Apps Goals Assists 2021/22 20 1 2 2022/23 33 0 0 2023/24 31 8 0

James has been linked with a move to Crystal Palace

James' performances in his breakout season withBlues has earned him interest from a number of clubs, including Premier League side Crystal Palace.

TalkSport reported that Palace sporting director Dougie Freedman was in the crowd to watch James score against Sunderland in the 2-1 victory over the Black Cats last week, amid interest in signing the Welshman.

However, the recent change in management at Palace could put the deal in jeopardy, with Roy Hodgson leaving his role as manager and retiring from the game just last week.

This came after significant interest from abroad in January, when Atalanta were heavily linked with a move for the Welsh midfielder.

The Italian club could not come to an agreement with Birmingham over a fee, according to reports, and James remained at the club until at least the end of the season.

Related Birmingham City: The perfect like-for-like Jordan James replacement is Leandro Maciel The Welshman could be on his way out of St Andrew's during the summer and with this in mind, we have used data to identify a potential replacement.

The move could interest James following the success of former Championship stars

The move would give him a chance to prove himself in the Premier League, with Palace one of the few clubs who have a good track record of bringing EFL players into their first team.

Other Championship players have made the jump from the EFL to playing for Palace, showing that James would have a good chance of getting game time at Selhurst Park.

Players like Michael Olise, Adam Wharton and Eberechi Eze have all been brought to the club in the past few years and made immediate impacts, becoming Premier League starters in just a short amount of time.

Palace recently paid a reported fee of £22 million for Wharton from Blackburn Rovers, so Birmingham will be hoping to secure a similar fee for their 19-year-old prospect in the summer.

With Will Hughes out of contract in the summer, James will likely be taking his place in the midfield for the Eagles, giving him the opportunity to play first team football soon after he joins the side, if a deal can be agreed.

James boasts an impressive passing range and a clinical finish, vastly outscoring his expected goals so far this season in a starring role in the Blues midfield.

He also impresses by winning more aerial duels than most players in the league, while also boasting a dribbling success rate comparable with the top players in the division.

These stats are a good indicator of what he can do at Palace, should he make the move in the summer, although he still has a lot of development to do before he becomes a top midfielder in the Premier League.

Considering the instability at Birmingham in recent months, the move to Palace could be one that appeals to James.