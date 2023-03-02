Birmingham City need 30-year-old to step up, defeat to Wigan and they’re firmly in a relegation battle: Opinion

Birmingham City face Wigan Athletic this weekend knowing the importance of three points.

Should John Eustace’s side win, they will move ten points clear of the Latics, and potentially the bottom three, end a four-game losing streak and you can be sure a collective sigh of relief will be heard from St. Andrew’s.

Alternatively, if Blues lose again, they’re firmly dragged into a fight for survival and it will be panic stations as they prepare for what could be a very nervy 11 games to play after.

As touched upon, Blues won’t make the trip up north in high spirits. A 1-0 reverse to Luton last time out continued a wretched run and it was reported that Harlee Dean lead a dressing room inquest where he called out some of his teammates.

Whilst it would be totally unfair to pin Birmingham’s current situation on any one player, there’s no doubt that Scott Hogan is someone who needs to do more.

The 30-year-old is a senior player at the club but he has struggled a lot recently and isn’t offering the same threat he did earlier in the campaign.

A return of ten league goals in 29 games is pretty good, however only one of those efforts has come since mid-November, which is a major worry.

Have any of these 14 ex-Birmingham City players ever made a World Cup appearance?

1 of 14 Robbie Savage Yes No

At his best, the Irish international has qualities that few in the squad possess, as he will run in behind, has a knack of finding space in the box and can score goals.

But, that’s not happening at the moment and there are also question marks surrounding his all-round game.

Eustace would normally consider taking Hogan out of the firing line but the reality is that he doesn’t have the options, with Troy Deeney on an extensive injury list right now.

Therefore, it’s a case of hoping the fortunes of his striker will change and it could be a case of a lucky bounce or a deflection going his way and that goalscoring touch could return.

Eustace supported Dean when he was asked about the centre-back digging out his teammates and it’s a view that most will share.

We don’t know whether Hogan was one of those players to come in for criticism but there’s no doubt that he is key to Blues’ chances of surviving this season.

The boss will be desperate for his top scorer to get back on track and he could really do with him starting on Saturday.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.