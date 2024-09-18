Birmingham City have made several fantastic decisions in recent years, and this summer has been one filled with them in the transfer window.

It's been a fascinating few years for Blues following the sale of Jude Bellingham to Borussia Dortmund in 2020.

The current League One side retired the current Real Madrid superstar's number 22 shirt in the hope that it could have and still can inspire the next generation of young players to rise through the ranks at St. Andrew's @ Knighthead Park.

Since then, Birmingham have been bought by American businessman Tom Wagner, who has also brought NFL legend, Tom Brady, on board as a minority shareholder. Despite their off-field situation becoming a lot more secure, on it, things have not been plain sailing recently.

Blues were relegated from the Championship last season, and although they have started positively in League One, they are perhaps behind where they thought they would be currently.

Although the situation behind the scenes has been going well for the last year, the decision to sell Jude's brother Jobe Bellingham to Sunderland last summer looks to be a bad one in the long run.

Jobe Bellingham has been attracting attention from across Europe

Since joining the Black Cats at the start of the 2023/24 campaign, Bellingham has been excellent, featuring in all but one of his team's Championship games in his first year at the club.

He scored seven goals and picked up an assist from attacking midfield, including a brace against Rotherham United and the opener against Birmingham in a 3-1 win at the Stadium of Light in November 2023.

His fine form last season has continued, since the new one began, picking up an assist in his first appearance of the campaign.

However, this has led to interest from not just the Premier League, but also from clubs across Europe who are hoping to capitalise on yet another wonderkid Bellingham.

Brentford, Crystal Palace and Tottenham Hotspur all took a look at the 18-year-old in the summer, while Borussia Dortmund also took a slight interest in the midfielder in the hopes of re-creating the same situation that they did with Jude.

However, Jobe signed a new contract with Sunderland in the summer, extending his stay in the north-east to 2028.

Jobe Bellingham Sunderland Stats (TransferMarkt)* Appearances 51 Goals 7 Assists 2 *Stats correct as of 16/09/2024

Birmingham will be disappointed if a big money move does happen

Although they have profited from one Bellingham, there will be fears in the coming years that Jobe will make a big money move similar to his brother.

It can be said that the 18-year-old does not possess the same qualities as Jude, but that does not mean that he will not develop to become a top player in the future.

Jobe has made a fantastic decision to stay with Sunderland this season, something that has been proven by their excellent start to the new campaign, in which he has played a major role.

However, he will also know his ceiling, and if the Black Cats do not reach the Premier League in the coming years, he will possibly look to reach the top flight on his own accord. A situation that may only cause huge regrets at Birmingham.