It was exciting whilst it lasted, but Tahith Chong's two-year stay at Birmingham City is set to come to an end.

Thought of as one of the brightest prospects at Manchester United for a number of years, loan stints at Werder Bremen and Club Brugge failed to really work out for the Dutchman, who played 16 times for the Red Devils.

A temporary move in England to Birmingham was sorted for the 2021-22 season, but injuries restricted Chong to just 22 appearances that year - nevertheless he still made an impact and that made the decision to snap him up permanently last summer an easy one.

Chong kept fit all season and played 41 times - often through the middle in midfield when head coach John Eustace did not play with wingers for a time, but he ended up reverting to the usage of wide players instead of wing-backs and the 23-year-old ended up scoring four times and assisting a further five goals.

Chong's exciting style though was always going to bring admirers to Birmingham's door, and after several weeks of interest Luton Town are set to seal a deal for his services for £4 million, according to Sky Sports.

Even though Koji Miyoshi has arrived from Royal Antwerp already, more will be needed out wide in addition to the Japan international, which is why Birmingham should now go all out to sign Crystal Palace youngster Jesurun Rak-Sakyi as Chong's replacement.

Who is Jesurun Rak-Sakyi?

Jerurun Rak-Sakyi is set to leave Charlton after his loan at the end of the season.

Having been in Chelsea's academy, Rak-Sakyi joined Palace in 2019 and just two years later he was making his first-team debut for the Eagles after strong performances in their under-21's.

Rak-Sakyi soon became an England under-20's international not long after his Palace debut but with his game-time limited to just two appearances for his club in 2021-22, the decision was made to loan the left-footed forward out for the 2022-23 season.

Charlton Athletic were happy to oblige and take the 20-year-old on for the year, and he repaid the faith showed in him with 15 goals scored for the Addicks from 43 third tier appearances.

Rak-Sakyi could not single-handedly drag Charlton into the play-off spots, but he did win the club's Player of the Year award so his talents were recognised, but there is slim-to-no chance of him returning to The Valley this season.

That is because Rak-Sakyi is destined to play at a higher level, and his 15-goal haul just proved that in his first year playing regular senior football.

Will Jesurun Rak-Sakyi be available to depart Crystal Palace this summer?

In normal circumstances, Palace would probably be happy to accommodate another loan move for Rak-Sakyi after the success he had in 2022-23, and the Championship is the next logical step for his development.

However, with Michael Olise out for a number of months with a significant hamstring injury, there may be a need for Rak-Sakyi to stay at Palace for the first half of the campaign.

There is also Malcolm Ebiowei at the club too and he played for Hull in the Championship on loan last season, so there's a chance Palace see him as further along than Rak-Sakyi and he could back up Ayew for the opening stages of the campaign.

That would in-turn theoretically see Rak-Sakyi made available for loan, and that is when Birmingham need to swoop.

Rak-Sakyi is quick, has an eye for goal and will cut in from the right and onto his left foot and make things happen - much like Chong would do when starting in that position.

Whilst a permanent addition in that role would of course be more desired, sometimes you cannot pass up an opportunity to loan in a top talent and Rak-Sakyi could be the perfect Chong successor.