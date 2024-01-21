Highlights Birmingham City should do everything possible to keep young midfielder Jordan James at the club this month, despite interest from Atalanta. They should hold out for a big transfer fee and maximize his potential under Tony Mowbray.

The club must convince Fulham to allow Jay Stansfield to remain at St Andrews. As the club's top-scorer, losing his attacking output could be detrimental to the team's performance.

It would be wise for Birmingham City to keep hold of Lukas Jutkiewicz this month, especially considering the potential departure of Jay Stansfield. With his experience and the club's struggles, letting him go would leave the team short up top. A summer exit is more suitable.

The 2023/24 campaign has been a very up-and-down one so far for Birmingham City.

After a decent start under John Eustace, things declined rapidly under Wayne Rooney, and the club have now turned to Tony Mowbray to steady the ship.

With the January transfer window upon us, it's good timing for the new Blues boss, with an instant opportunity to put his stamp on the squad at St Andrews.

Of course, as well as bringing players in, that could also involve letting players leave.

Below, though. we've looked at three Birmingham City players that the club should be doing their utmost to keep at the club this month.

Jordan James

Kicking off this list article, one player that the club should be looking to keep hold of this month is young midfielder Jordan James.

Consistently linked with a move away in recent months, Italian Serie A side Atalanta appear closest to securing a deal this month.

Earlier this month, Fabrizio Romano reported that the club had sent a formal bid to the Blues for their young star, with discussions ongoing.

Personal terms were also reported to be agreed by Romano, but Blues rejected the Atalanta bid.

Reports now suggest the club are seeking €10m for James this month, and they are right to hold out for a big sum.

Indeed, otherwise, this is a deal that can wait until the summer to be done.

Since Eustace departed, James has played an increasingly important role with the club, and you feel that given Mowbray's track record at Sunderland, he could be a manager to really get the best out of James, thus maximising the transfer fee the Blues will receive further down the line.

Jay Stansfield

This one is not entirely up to the Blues given he is only on loan at the club, but Tony Mowbray and the club must do everything in their power to convince Fulham to allow Jay Stansfield to remain at St Andrews.

Ipswich Town and Sunderland have both been linked with moves for Stansfield this month, though, with Fulham having the capability to recall him from his current loan.

Stansfield, though, is the club's top-scorer for Blues so far this season and is one of the club's biggest attacking threats.

With the club currently sitting towards the bottom of the league standings, the Blues arguably cannot afford to lose the attacking output he brings.

Lukas Jutkiewicz

Last but not least, Lukas Jutkiewicz is another player the club should be looking to keep hold of this month.

Jutkiewicz has attracted transfer interest in recent weeks, but so has Scott Hogan.

As such, it comes down to a choice between the two, and therefore the club should keep hold of the former.

Particularly with rumours over Jay Stansfield's exit, the Blues do not want to leave themselves light up top, and allowing both to leave would be doing so.

Jutkiewicz at 34, is also an experienced operator. This feels like an exit that should come in the summer as opposed to now, amid the club's struggles at present.