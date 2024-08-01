Highlights Birmingham City faces League One with optimism after rigorous Championship battles and successful summer signings.

The club's fresh ownership adds excitement for supporters, with long-term visions aligning for potential promotion success.

Amid high expectations, Birmingham must navigate the challenges of a tough League One campaign despite Premier League ambitions.

The current feelings of optimism and excitement haven't been higher in years across the blue quarters of the second city, which is paradoxical given League One awaits Birmingham City for the first time since the 1994/95 campaign.

Blues had continually flattered to deceive in the Championship and failed to record a top-half finish after 2016 as unrelenting relegation showdowns took place at St Andrew's, and they finally succumbed to the drop at the end of the previous campaign despite defeating sixth-placed Norwich City on the final day.

Supporters could've rightly been forgiven for being in low spirits throughout the summer. The reality, however, is anything but that. Birmingham, now under the tutelage of former Tottenham Hotspur assistant Chris Davies, have made a flurry of highly-ambitious additions ahead of their upcoming League One crusade - which they do look set to conquer at the first time of asking.

Last season's top scorer, Alfie May, signed from Charlton Athletic, is a notable standout and a signal of their probable promotion credentials, and the same can be said for Marc Leonard, who looked classes above the third tier while on loan at Northampton Town and will likely be sticking around for the long-run.

Perhaps the most outstanding captures, however, come in the form of Willum Thor Willumson and Emil Hansson. The two attackers both impressed greatly in the Eredivisie last term and represent a calibre arguably quite unseen ever before at this level, with their arrivals indicative of the amplification of Birmingham's project under Tom Wagner and co.

Birmingham City's 23/24 signings, as of July 31 Player Signed from Position Age Ryan Allsop Hull City Goalkeeper 32 Bailey Peacock-Farrell Burnley Goalkeeper 27 Alfie May Charlton Athletic Striker 31 Emil Hansson Heracles Left-winger 26 Alex Cochrane Hearts Left-back 24 Christoph Klarer Darmstadt Central defender 24 Willum Thor Willumsson Go Ahead Eagles Attacking midfielder 25 Marc Leonard Brighton and Hove Albion Central midfielder 22

The ambitious designs from Blues' fresh ownership group are rightful reasons for excitement among supporters, who are now heading into a season with hope and positivity for the first time for what feels like an eternity. But their excitement isn't just about the upcoming campaign, instead a grander long-term vision, and they're accompanied in that school of thought, too.

Darragh MacAnthony's Birmingham City, Premier League verdict

Blues have been touted to not only return to the Championship but to indeed launch an ascension similar to that of Ipswich Town, who remarkably achieved back-to-back promotions to soar from League One all the way to the Premier League, by Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony.

The popular Posh figure knows exactly what it takes to get out of League One while operating a club spearheaded by a clearly-defined strategy, so Birmingham fans may well be warmed by his prediction.

Speaking on The Hard Truth podcast, MacAnthony said: "I honestly think, with the backing they have, they could do an Ipswich and get back into the Premier League - never mind the Championship.

"Maybe not back-to-back like Ipswich, but certainly within four years I’d expect to see them back in the top flight."

Meanwhile, Birmingham are also reportedly eyeing a £6m return for last-season's loan hero Jay Stansfield from Fulham, who was unable to keep them in the division but impressed on a personal level by notching 11 Championship strikes.

That fee, of course, represents an unprecedented outlay at League One level, and it's no surprise they're primed for success with such significant investment, though MacAnthony, who operates on a strict and cost-efficient budget with potential promotion rivals Peterborough, holds no qualms.

"Birmingham City are blowing everyone out of the water financially, but good luck to them," he added.

"This is the business we are in and if we were a club of that size it’s exactly what we would do. If they are bidding £6m to £7m for Stansfield then fair play."

Birmingham City must not be clouded by recent Premier League talk

Many Birmingham supporters have recently spent much of their time locked in online duels with rival League One fans amid claims of arrogance pertaining to how they'll fare next term.

All things considered, they can be forgiven for being confidently and openly optimistic about their chances, yet there is a realisation that some do not quite grasp the challenges invariably imposed in the third-tier.

In years gone by, how many times have we seen a big club fall to relegation from the Championship, and appear poised to "walk the league" only to struggle - or at least fail to display quite the dominance expected? Derby County, Sunderland and Sheffield Wednesday all spring to mind as recent examples, and while Birmingham are in better health than all three of those clubs, the trials and tribulations remain the same.

It's a 46-game campaign, and a grueling one of that. Such a long-winded and congested fixture schedule always proves toiling regardless of squad quality and depth and Birmingham will face teams aplenty who will lack their technical ability and desire to dominate the ball while making up for it with aggression and physical directness. That can be rather unsettling to face off against, which shouldn't be lost on supporters.

There's also plenty of pressure, a factor that can work both ways. On one hand, it can inspire the players to new levels, and they can match up to it. It could, however, be counterproductive and add to the demands that they'll face.

This isn't to say that Birmingham won't achieve promotion - predicting otherwise would be controversial, to say the least, when you contemplate their squad in comparison to the rest of the division - but it may not be as easy as many fans expect it to be, either. It never is.

The Premier League and all of its riches is clearly the long term objective for everyone connected to the club, but for now at least, their focus simply needs to be getting out of League One as quickly as possible.