Birmingham City must beat Bristol City in transfer pursuit for Wolves man: Opinion

Birmingham City are desperately looking to strengthen their existing squad before the month of January is out.

Lee Bowyer’s side have experienced a woeful slump in form and will now be looking to rapidly address their series of worrying performances as they seek to avoid being dragged into yet another releagtion battle.

With regards to the business that the Blues have already conducted this month, the likes of Onel Hernandez, Teden Mengi and Taylor Richards have all arrived on loan from Norwich City, Manchester United and Brighton & Hove Albion respectively.

Whilst the likes of Chuks Aneke and Dion Sanderson have headed out of the exit door, with the latter of which sure to have been a bitter pill to swallow for Bowyer and co.

Sanderson had originally joined from the Blues’ Midlands neighbours Wolves on a season long loan and went on to become a key member of the defence and wider squad before the Molineux outfit decided to bring him back this month.

Now it has been stated by the Daily Mail that the Premier League side are once again looking to loan out the 22-year-old centre back in a bid to get him some much needed game time at a senior level.

In reality he was only recalled in order to provide cover at a time when Wolves found their squad numbers thin on the ground and now the defender will have a good amount of clubs to choose from with regards to where he ends up on loan next.

Sanderson’s reputation has increased tenfold after impressing for the likes of Sunderland and Cardiff City and now it is said that Bristol City and QPR are both keen on taking him on a temporary basis until the end of the current campaign.

Although they may struggle to beat off competition from the latter, the Blues simply must beat Bristol City to the signing of the centre back if they want to deal a blow to one of their potential releagtion rivals.

Birmingham may be nine points clear of the dreaded red line at present however if they carry on with their current form, there could be a few more nervous glances over the shoulder to come.

Therefore it is important that they bring in the best signings that they possibly can this month, with Sanderson sure to be one of their highest priorities as they seek to get out of their current rut.