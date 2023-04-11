Two draws across the Easter weekend for Birmingham City mean that John Eustace's side are now unbeaten in their last four Championship matches.

With the Blues having been falling ever closer to the relegation zone prior to that, it is a run of form that comes at exactly the right time for the club.

They should be fine in terms of avoiding that fate this season now, though, with a nine point gap over Reading in 22nd with just five games left to play this season.

With that in mind, the club can start looking ahead to the summer and potential incomings and outgoings.

After his performances this season, one player the club would surely love to have back permanently is midfielder Krystian Bielik.

The Polish international joined the Blues on loan from Derby County last summer, and has impressed greatly since his arrival.

Indeed, and following his latest comments, Birmingham City must be feeling confident that he would welcome a return to the club this summer.

What has Krystian Bielik said about his future at Birmingham City?

It must be stressed that Bielik has not explicitly said that he wants to come back to Birmingham City this summer.

However, you wouldn't expect him to say that, given he is technically contracted to Derby County.

What he did do, though, was fail to rule out a permanent move to St Andrews, and in my mind, that is as good as the above at this moment in time.

Indeed, Bielik told BBC Sport on his Blues future: "This is a big club, let's see what happens in the summer,"

Continuing further, Bielik suggested he would like to remain in England, and that he isn't closing any doors.

"Yeah, I feel like it's home in England." the Blues loanee added.

"The first time I was on loan here I was an 18-year-old kid, now I'm a grown man with more experience.

"I have the last year at Derby and I need to sit down with my agent and the club and we'll see what happens. I'm not closing any doors, I'm looking forward to it."

Can Birmingham City realistically land Bielik this summer?

Following the comments above, it is certainly reasonable to assume that Bielik would indeed welcome a return to St. Andrews this summer.

A potential deal, then, could come down to the finances of the deal, and Derby County.

The Rams are still in with a chance of the play-offs and a potential promotion in the third tier, but, if they were to remain in League One, may be more open to a sale, you would have thought.

With only one year left on his Derby deal this summer, the Rams will want to cash in on their asset if they are in the third tier, and if Birmingham City can come up with the funds, there is no reason they could not be a permanent destination for Bielik.

It will certainly be interesting to see where Derby end up, and how things play out with regards to Bielik's future in the coming months.

His latest comments certainly suggest a return to St. Andrews is a possibility, though.