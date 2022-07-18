Birmingham City midfielder wanted by EFL club

Birmingham could be about to see another player exit this summer, with the Doncaster Free Press reporting that Kyle Hurst is a target for Doncaster.

The Blues have never allowed the 20-year-old to feature for their first-team in the league as of yet and it looks like he could be set to depart the side having never done so.

He’s only ever managed action for their reserve and youth sides – and with the player now leaving his teens, he will no doubt be desperate for more regular football. That has led to him being allowed to leave on a trial basis this offseason to join Doncaster – and they seem to have liked what they have seen of the youngster.

So much so, that they are now weighing up a deal to bring Hurst in on a more permanent basis if they can. Despite him having never featured in League Two before, the fourth tier outfit are prepared to give him an opportunity with them if they can come to some kind of agreement.

It would give the player much more action than he currently manages with the Blues – and a deal could seemingly be worked out during this transfer window. Gary McSheffrey looks to be a fan of him and speaking to the Doncaster Free Press, he said of a potential move: “It’s just whether the figures work and what we can do. He’s done himself no harm because I think with the team we have and started with [against Huddersfield] we have not really got a ball-carrier.

“I thought he did really well when he came on.” The midfielder then has caught the eye during his trial period – and Rovers will be hoping to see more of him in the future. Whether a deal ends up being temporary or permanent though, it does look like his future lies away from Birmingham beyond this summer transfer window. The Verdict Kyle Hurst is not a familiar name to many, with those outside of Birmingham likely not too sure of who the player is considering his age and lack of gametime with the club. In fact, there may be many fans of the Blues who don’t know who he is, with the youngster having yet to break into the first-team squad there. It looks though like there could be plenty more gametime for the player in the future, with Doncaster allowing him to play frequently during pre-season. They may have more plans for him to play in League Two for them as well and that will come as music to the ears of the 20-year-old, who has yet to really be tested in true competitive action. A move to League Two would certainly give him the platform to show what he is all about too. If it is a loan deal, then it could bring the midfielder on leaps and bounds. If it is on a permanent basis, then it could really kickstart the player’s career.