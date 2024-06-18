Highlights Birmingham City could target Josh Coburn to fill striker void left by Stansfield and aging Jutkiewicz #opportunity

Birmingham City should see Middlesbrough's signing of Delano Burgzorg as an opportunity to make a move for a potentially out of favour Boro striker: Josh Coburn.

The Blues will be looking to strengthen their striking options this summer, as the return of Jay Stansfield to parent club Fulham has left a void that will require filling.

Veteran forward Lukas Jutkiewicz is reportedly close to agreeing a new contract to stay with the club, but he is 35, and question marks over his ability to play a full season will understandably be there.

As such, new manager Chris Davies should be on the hunt for a player who could lead the line for Blues next season, and fire them back to the Championship.

Their answer could potentially lie in the North East, as Birmingham could look to capitalise on a recent Middlesbrough acquisition, possibly opening the door for another player to leave.

Josh Coburn could be available to Blues

Middlesbrough completed the signing of the versatile forward Burgzorg from Huddersfield Town recently, as Boro boss Michael Carrick looks to strengthen his attacking options ahead of the new season.

But that deal has left the future of 21-year-old striker Josh Coburn somewhat uncertain this summer, as the Boro academy graduate faces a challenge to earn a spot in Carrick's plans.

Regular football is crucial for young players and their development, as seasons spent lurking on the fringes of first team football can stump their progress, and lead to potential not being reached.

This is something that both Middlesbrough and Coburn will be acutely aware of, as Boro will not want to see one of their most promising young products in recent times go to waste sitting on the bench, and perhaps not even that.

And so a move to a club such as Birmingham City has all the makings of a match made in heaven. Coburn would earn the opportunity to lead the line for a promotion contender, and Middlesbrough would likely see him return to the club next summer as a much better player having that experience.

Coburn has proven himself at League One level

Coburn has sampled League One football recently, having spent the 2022/23 season with Bristol Rovers under the then management of Joey Barton.

As a marker of the talent and potential the Bedale-born striker possesses, Barton tipped the youngster for future international stardom during his time with the Gas.

Barton told BBC Radio Bristol via BBC Sport: "I think he's got an enormous future out in front of him if he gets a bit of luck with injuries, I think he could go on to play for England.

Josh Coburn stats (all comps), per FotMob Club Season Appearances Goals Middlesbrough 23/24 25 5 Bristol Rovers 22/23 40 10 Middlesbrough 21/22 22 5 Middlesbrough 20/21 4 1

"We'd love to have him on a five-year deal but we've got him for a year and it's great to be part of his journey, he's a fantastic lad and a top player," Barton said.

"I think you could see him go on, you might see him playing in a World Cup playing for England.

"Name me some young centre-forwards like him, name me young English boys at 19 who are scoring virtually one every two games at League One level.

"Not only that, handling the physicality. Everyone is looking for these forwards and, trust me, he's got all the components - if he keeps developing his game - to go on and be an elite-level player."

With Burgzorg's arrival, and Middlesbrough still reportedly in the market for another striker this summer, Coburn's path to regular playing time on Teesside looks a complicated one.

Therefore, Birmingham should jump at the chance to bring in a hungry, young striker who has pedigree at League One level.

As with Stansfield's departure, Blues have been left with a fairly veteran-laden striking department, that includes the likes of the aforementioned Jutkiewicz and Scott Hogan (32).

Whilst these two in particular will still likely be able to do a job for City next season, Coburn's youthfulness could provide that fresh spark of energy in the forward department, and give Davies a different type of weapon to deploy.

If Jutkiewicz' age and stamina does get the better of him, Coburn - 6"3' - could be a natural replacement as that target man centre-forward, who could thrive off the service from Koji Miyoshi and Juninho Bacuna, to name two of Blues' better providers.

This opportunity to be the main man could be exactly what Coburn needs at this stage of his career, and with Emmanuel Latte Lath set to be supplemented with further additions to Boro's striking department, a loan move with the view of it becoming a permanent one could well be a reasonable expectation.

Blues' side has all the makings of a team that could be too strong for their League One opposition next season, but one of the few remaining question marks is where are the goals going to come from?

But in the shape of Middlesbrough's highly-rated Coburn, they could well find their answer.