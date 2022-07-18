Birmingham City, Middlesbrough and Swansea City suffer major transfer blow on 53-cap international

Free agent midfielder Aaron Mooy is set to link up with Scottish Premiership champions Celtic, according to a Twitter update from journalist Mike McGrath.

The reporter believes talks have progressed well between the two parties and that the 31-year-old now looks destined to ply his trade under his former national manager, with Ange Postecoglou taking charge of Australia between 2013 and 2017.

Previously at Shanghai Port in China, Mooy returned to Scotland this summer to be with his family and this increased speculation regarding a potential permanent stay in the UK once more, having played for Bolton Wanderers, Manchester City, Huddersfield Town and Brighton and Hove Albion in the past.

This seemingly put several sides on high alert with Championship rivals Birmingham City, former club Huddersfield Town, Middlesbrough, Norwich City and Swansea City all thought to have been interested in luring him to their respective causes.

Previously shining for the Terriers under David Wagner, he played a huge part in winning promotion to the Premier League with the West Yorkshire outfit back in 2017, even scoring a penalty in the Wembley shootout against Reading in May of that year.

However, a return to the John Smith’s Stadium and England isn’t on the cards, with the midfielder set to stay closer to his family with this move to Glasgow.

The Verdict:

For the Terriers, he could have been a decent replacement for Lewis O’Brien, though Danny Schofield’s side may have wanted to recruit a longer-term replacement and would have the money to do so with the £10m they look set to receive from Nottingham Forest.

Boro also look set to bring in an eight-figure fee for one of their assets with Djed Spence on his way to Tottenham Hotspur, so they may be able to fork out a considerable amount on another midfielder to provide them with depth.

In fairness, they already have Paddy McNair who could step up in place of Jonny Howson in a defensive midfield role – but more depth in the middle of the park regardless of Marcus Tavernier’s future would be ideal.

However, it’s Birmingham that may be feeling this potential loss the most because they ideally need to bring in as many players before the start of the campaign to make up for a slow start to the summer period.

For Mooy though, Celtic is probably the best move for him with the chance to play Champions League football and remain closer to his family at the same time, potentially enabling him to thrive.