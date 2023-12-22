Highlights Ipswich Town, Middlesbrough, and Birmingham City are all interested in signing Liverpool youngster Kaide Gordon.

Gordon is highly rated and made his senior debut for Derby County at the age of 16 before being signed by Liverpool.

His physical growth has caused pelvic problems, and there were talks of a loan deal for him to gain more first-team experience.

Ipswich Town, Middlesbrough, and Birmingham City are all keen on signing Liverpool youngster Kaide Gordon.

Gordon, now with the Anfield outfit, joined Derby County in 2013 at the age of eight, but went onto to make his senior debut on 29 December 2020, as a substitute in a 4–0 win against Birmingham City.

After debuting for boyhood club Derby County at the tender age of 16, Liverpool struck a deal for the young winger in February 2021. He was extremely highly-rated at Pride Park, but the club's off-field issues meant they would have to cash in on their most promising youngsters at the time.

John Percy of The Telegraph confirmed that Gordon was joining the Premier League side for an initial fee of around £1 million, although they could end up paying as much as £3 million for the teenager in the future.

The news was sure to frustrate the then Rams boss Wayne Rooney, as he has made it clear in the past how much he rates Gordon, and he stated the player was at the 'right place' to continue his development.

The now Birmingham boss knows all about his talents, and TEAMtalk are reporting that his side are one of a trio of Championship clubs chasing his signature now.

Gordon made his senior debut for the Reds later that year in a League Cup tie away at Norwich City, before becoming the side's youngest FA Cup goalscorer by scoring on his Anfield premiere against Shrewsbury Town a few months on.

Unfortunately for Gordon, his physical growth has led to pelvic problems that have kept him out of action for a long spell of his career with Liverpool, and it was believed back in the summer that Liverpool may sanction a loan deal to ensure that his recovery entails frequent first-team football.

Championship trio chase Liverpool youngster Kaide Gordon

TEAMtalk are reporting that Birmingham City are the club most interested in Gordon and that Rooney is hoping to be reunited with the youngster.

"Gordon is a player Rooney knows well, having given him his debut at Derby before he was snapped up by Liverpool.

"However, there are a host of Championship clubs keen on the teenager, including Middlesbrough and Ipswich."

Gordon can operate as an attacking-midfielder or predominantly on the right-wing, and has appeared once this season for the Reds. He started on the right in a 2-1 loss in the Europa League to Union Saint-Gilloise.

Kaide Gordon career stats Club Appearances Goals Assists Derby County 1 0 0 Liverpool 5 1 0 Liverpool U-23 12 4 1

Related Ipswich Town submit Fulham enquiry for striker amid £15k-a-week claim Ipswich Town have made an enquiry for Fulham striker Jay Stansfield ahead of January.

The verdict on Kaide Gordon's next career move

Of course, playing for his old manager and having that familiarity with someone he has a relationship with would be of benefit.

However, it's hard to ignore both Boro and Ipswich when considering the standard of coach at both clubs, and their respective brand of football in sides that hope to be in the promotion mix in May.

The ambition at Birmingham may have been the same at the start of the campaign, but what has transpired since has been very different.

Championship football of any kind will be beneficial at this stage of Gordon's development, but he should be minded to take a move to a side in the top half, where he can be a cog in a more attack-minded unit.