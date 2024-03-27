Highlights Mark Venus has been placed on gardening leave by Birmingham City.

Mark Venus has begun a period of gardening leave following the arrival of Gary Rowett at Birmingham City, according to Football Insider.

Venus bravely stepped up to the top job at St Andrew's in Mowbray's absence, taking interim charge whilst the 60-year-old was away from the sidelines as he battles a health condition.

Many fans would have been optimistic about him taking the reins considering he has worked so closely with Mowbray in the past.

However, his short spell wasn't a success and this, combined with Wayne Rooney's dreadful spell at the helm, has led to Blues facing a major relegation battle.

With results not improving and the club in real danger of being relegated at the end of Tom Wagner's first season as owner, the American and Garry Cook have moved to install the experienced Gary Rowett as caretaker manager until the end of the campaign.

Former Millwall boss Rowett has eight games to keep Blues above the dotted line and potentially guide them up the table - and many fans will be backing him to achieve this aim.

Rowett was harshly sacked and replaced by Gianfranco Zola during the latter stages of 2016 - and it was a decision that was disastrous in hindsight.

Comparisons were made between that managerial decision and the decision earlier this season to replace a successful John Eustace with Rooney - and this is Rowett's chance to prove why he should never have been dismissed in the first place.

Spending much of his life in the Midlands, the 50-year-old won't take long to settle back into life at St Andrew's.

Venus was on a leave of absence following Rowett's arrival at St Andrew's - and was scheduled to return at the same time as Mowbray.

And Football Insider have reported that following that, Mowbray's assistant has begun a period of gardening leave.

The same outlet contacted Birmingham for a response to this report and at the time of publishing, the club failed to comment.

What this means for Mowbray's future remains to be seen.

Mark Venus' Birmingham City exit may be best for all parties at this point

Gardening leave doesn't necessarily mean that Venus will be leaving his post for good.

However, it remains to be seen whether he will return with Mowbray. All you can do is wish both the best, especially Mowbray who is getting treatment for a medical condition.

A temporary or permanent departure for Venus may be the best outcome for all parties though, including the man himself who can spend more time checking in on his fellow coach.

Results haven't been great either, so the club may benefit from a change.

Rowett, meanwhile, gets the chance to work with his own staff who are more likely to be on the same wavelength as him.