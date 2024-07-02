Highlights Marc Leonard, a 22-year-old midfielder, is reportedly available for transfer from Brighton and Hove Albion.

Birmingham City, Plymouth Argyle, Huddersfield Town, and Wrexham are among the clubs interested in signing Leonard.

Leonard contributed 5 goals and 6 assists in his 2023/24 campaign at Northampton Town, helping the team secure promotion to League One.

It has seemed like half of the EFL have been trying to get their hands on Marc Leonard this summer.

The Brighton and Hove Albion man is said to be free to leave the Seagulls, following two successful season-long loan deals with Northampton Town in the past.

That news has sparked plenty of interest in the 22-year-old, who was a virtual ever-present for the Cobblers, as he helped the club secure promotion to League One before cementing their place in the third tier last season.

Birmingham City are said to be leading the race to sign the Scot as it stands, with the Blues said to be willing to fork out £450,000 to make him theirs this summer, according to The Mirror (live transfer blog, 01.07.24, 18:46).

Marc Leonard can add midfield quality as Birmingham City prepare for League One campaign

Chris Davies’ side are looking to add to their squad ahead of their first season in the third tier for 30 years, with Leonard said to be one of their top targets ahead of the 24/25 campaign.

They are far from alone in that regard though, with Plymouth Argyle and Huddersfield Town both said to have an interest in his services, as well as fellow big-spenders Wrexham.

After witnessing the effect he has had on the Cobblers side over the past 24 months, it is no surprise that there is a clamour for his signature this summer, with the midfielder’s ability in the middle of the park likely to improve any side he fits into.

Not only is Leonard an expert at maintaining possession, but his vision and ability to pick the right pass constantly keeps the ball flowing while his side have the ball, while his eye for goal cannot be overlooked.

After contributing to just two goals while in the fourth tier, the midfielder seemed to thrive after making the move up a division in the last campaign, with five goals and six assists proving his influence on Town during his time at the club.

With a number of top clubs said to be monitoring the progress of Welsh International Jordan James this summer, Leonard could provide the perfect replacement in the midfield role should the highly-admired youngster leave St Andrew’s in the coming weeks.

Marc Leonard's 2023/24 campaign at Northampton Town (All competitions) Appearances 49 Goals 5 Assists 6

As well as that, with the likes of Huddersfield and Wrexham ready to pounce if any transfer to the Midlands doesn’t occur, the Blues will keep a top player away from a potential promotion-rival, which will only better their chances of success in the year to come.

Chris Davies ready to continue Birmingham City transfer business with Marc Leonard signing

With the Chris Davies era fully underway at St Andrew’s, City will be looking to add plenty more players to their ranks this summer in a bid to return to the second tier at the first time of asking.

The Blues have already bolstered their goalkeeping options ahead of the next campaign, with Ryan Allsop [pictured] joining from Hull City, while Bailey Peacock-Farrell made the move from Burnley to compete for the number one spot at the club.

The St Andrew’s side are also said to be on the cusp of completing a move for 23/24 League One top scorer Alfie May in the coming days, with the striker making the move from fellow third tier outfit Charlton Athletic.

The frontman found the back of the net 23 times in 43 appearances for the Addicks in the previous campaign, and the Blues acted quickly to outbid fellow relegated side Huddersfield Town for his services, with a £775,000 offer for the former Cheltenham Town man.

If Leonard is also added to the squad, the makings of a promotion-chasing side are being put together nicely, with the perfect blend of experience and young talent likely to hold them in good stead in the unfamiliar territory of the third tier.