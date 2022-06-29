Birmingham City man’s situation becomes clearer as League Two side reveals transfer stance

Birmingham City midfielder Ryan Stirk is not currently on course to join Mansfield Town on a permanent basis this summer.

Stags manager Nigel Clough has admitted that his side are unwilling to match Birmingham’s valuation of the midfielder.

Stirk was loaned out to Mansfield last year after being limited to just two appearances in the Championship during the 2020/21 campaign.

The midfielder went on to feature regularly for the Stags in this temporary spell as they reached the League Two play-off final.

In the 35 appearances that he made in all competitions, Stirk managed to provide four direct goal contributions.

Having returned to Birmingham following the expiry of his loan spell at the One Call Stadium, the midfielder will now be keen to force his way into Lee Bowyer’s plans for the upcoming campaign.

The Blues will be determined to make a promising start to the new term when they face Luton Town on July 30th.

Ahead of the 2022/23 season, Clough has revealed Mansfield’s transfer stance on Stirk.

Speaking to the Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, Clough said: “Last time we had a conversation with Birmingham it was a fee involved and a larger one than we would be willing to pay for him.

“He’s got a year left at Birmingham, we will just monitor that situation and see how it goes.

“If it happens, it will happen on our terms.”

Literally 99% of Birmingham City fans should be scoring 28/28 on this Blues quiz - Can you?

1 of 28 Where do Birmingham City play their home games? Loftus Road Sixfields Stadium The Hawthorns St Andrew's

The Verdict

Whereas Mansfield have not completely ruled themselves out of a move for Stirk, the midfielder is likely to stay at Birmingham if they do not lower their valuation.

With his contract set to expire next year, Stirk is currently at a crossroads in terms of his career.

Although the midfielder will be keen to become a regular member of Birmingham’s match-day squad next season, it could be argued that he may find it more beneficial to seek a move away from St Andrew’s.

By featuring regularly at senior level for a team in a lower division, the 21-year-old is likely to significantly improve as a player.

Unless Birmingham are willing to deploy Stirk in the Championship later this year, they ought to consider selling him as they could secure a reasonable fee this summer.