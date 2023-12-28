Highlights Wayne Rooney's poor start as Birmingham City manager has put his future in doubt and raised speculation about potential replacements.

Wayne Rooney struggles at Birmingham City

To the surprise of many, the Blues board made the decision to bring Rooney in to replace John Eustace back in October, when the side were occupying a top six place.

And, it’s fair to say it’s a decision that has not worked out at all in the short-term.

Under Rooney’s guidance, Blues have picked up just nine points from 13 games, which would leave them in the relegation zone since his arrival. As it stands, they’re seven points above 22nd place.

Therefore, whilst Rooney was viewed as a long-term option, it’s perhaps no surprise that talk about his future has come up, as The Sun revealed that Cooper is on the radar of the Midlands outfit.

Birmingham interested in Steve Cooper

They claim that whilst nothing is set to happen imminently, Rooney’s future is in doubt, with Cooper a manager who has plenty of admirers at St. Andrew’s following the work he did with Nottingham Forest.

However, it goes without saying that convincing him to drop to the Championship would be very difficult.

“Now the ambitious owners of Birmingham are eyeing Steve Cooper, who is also apparently interesting Crystal Palace.

“Our source said: “The clock is ticking for Wayne Rooney at Birmingham. If results carry on as they are then a change may have to happen to ensure the club moves back in the right direction. The whole atmosphere around the club isn’t right at the moment. Wayne’s comments after the Stoke match left many of the fans dismayed and indicated he may have lost the players.

“Wayne was a controversial choice in the first place and many fans wouldn’t be crying if he left. For the owners, Steve Cooper is at the top of the list. It would be an audacious, massive move because most people in the game expect Cooper to remain in the Premier League. He’s one of the most highly regarded coaches in England and has won many admirers for the job he did at [Nottingham] Forest.”

Steve Cooper will have Premier League admirers

As mentioned, Palace are believed to be keen on Cooper, but even if he doesn’t end up at Selhurst Park, there’s sure to be a lot of interest in the ex-England youth boss from the top-flight.

He performed a miracle to help Forest back to the Premier League, and then he kept them there despite working under a challenging owner, who had a big say in the players that were brought in.

So, there’s no doubt it would be a massive coup for Blues, and would be a statement of intent from the owners as they look to take them back to the Premier League.

Wayne Rooney needs results

This speculation just adds to the pressure Rooney is under, but he has been in the game long enough to know that this poor run can’t continue.

The performance against Stoke last time out was alarming, because they were beaten so easily in a game against a rival down the bottom.

Now, all attention turns to Bristol City, who visit St. Andrew’s on Friday night, and Rooney will be desperate for three points to give himself some more breathing space.