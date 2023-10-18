Birmingham City supporters probably didn't expect their club to be the talk of football when the international break came around, but that is exactly what they have been.

Despite winning back-to-back matches ahead of the two-week club football break, head coach John Eustace found himself out of a job early last week when the relatively new Blues ownership decided that they wanted to go in a different direction.

Insisting that Eustace's vision and goals did not align with that of Tom Wagner and co, new City CEO Garry Cook quickly got to work and sorted out a deal for Wayne Rooney to continue his managerial career at St. Andrew's.

Rooney had only just departed MLS outfit D.C. United a few days prior, but the plans were in motion for the 37-year-old to return to England with Birmingham, and that is exactly what he has done.

Wayne Rooney's managerial career stats, as per Wikipedia Team Managed Matches Managed Wins Draws Losses Win Percentage Derby County 85 24 22 39 28.2% D.C. United 53 14 14 25 26.4%

Whilst everyone is talking about Rooney's appointment at Birmingham right now and the build-up to his first match in charge against Middlesbrough this coming weekend, there is another sport that in the future that the England international icon could return to.

Rooney was a keen boxer in his youth, and it appears that he is being lined up at some point in the future to return to his roots by prominent promoter Eddie Hearn when he feels like he is ready, and he wants him to make big money and fight YouTuber turned boxer Jake Paul in a megafight.

What has Eddie Hearn said on a potential Wayne Rooney boxing match with Jake Paul?

Eddie Hearn, the chairman of Matchroom Sport, joined the likes of Gary Neville and Roy Keane on The Overlap recently, and revealed that Rooney had sent him messages about potentially getting involved in the high-profile boxing fight scene in the future.

"He won't mind me saying - after every big fight, especially with a YouTuber, sometimes Rooney will fire me a message and go 'Listen...'," Hearn said on the Stick to Football Podcast.

"Wayne Rooney had a very limited amateur pedigree but still could fight - Wayne Rooney, training, imagine the shape you'd get in as well, you'd get right back in shape, against Jake Paul at Old Trafford.

"I think a lot of people in his position, to get back in shape, it's almost like its own reality experience, but for 12 weeks of training, he would be in unbelievable shape."

Will Wayne Rooney ever step into the boxing ring?

Considering he has just taken a very important job with Birmingham and the managerial role will pretty much be an around the clock job, even when the season has ended, it's unlikely that Rooney is going to step back into the boxing ring anytime soon.

But he is probably the most likely high-profile footballer to ever get involved with the new influencer boxing scene if the time is eventually right - that time though may never come, even though a match against Jake Paul would likely draw big numbers.

If Rooney has expressed an interest to Hearn though, as he claims, then you can never say never...