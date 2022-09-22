Birmingham City manager on Huddersfield Town’s radar amid David Wagner links

Huddersfield Town are keen to reunite with former manager David Wagner as the club seeks to find a replacement for Danny Schofield.

Schofield was sacked after only 10 weeks in charge following a terrible start to the new Championship season.

According to James Nursey, the Terriers are looking to bring back the German to the John Smith Stadium.

But it is seen as a difficult deal to complete to bring the 50-year old back to the club, so the head of football operations Leigh Bromby is considering other options as a result.

One such option is reportedly the Birmingham City manager John Eustace, who only took charge of the Blues during the summer.

Wagner was first appointed as Huddersfield boss in 2015, arriving as a left-field candidate having only previously managed the Borussia Dortmund II team.

However, his four years at the club were a huge success as he led the team to the Premier League for the first time ever.

Two seasons in the top flight ended with Wagner’s departure from Huddersfield, with the side then relegated back to the second tier.

The Verdict

Bringing Wagner back to the club would be a real coup for Huddersfield as they look to turn their season around.

While Schofield’s appointment was a disaster, it is still early enough in the campaign to salvage something from this year.

But the next manager decision needs to be the right one in order to make the most of the remaining 37 games.

Eustace would be a difficult choice to bring in as he has only just arrived at Birmingham so could prove costly, but either man would bring a good standard of coaching back to the club.