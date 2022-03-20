Birmingham City
Birmingham City manager Lee Bowyer praises 29-y/o ace
Lee Bowyer has been praising forward Scott Hogan after his return to the international fold despite a misfiring performance from his Birmingham side.
Scott Hogan was unable to mark his return to the Birmingham City starting XI with a goal, but that didn’t stop manager Lee Bowyer from praising his number nine.
It was Hogan’s sixth start this year and it comes just a few days after his return to the Ireland squad was confirmed ahead of the matches with Belgium and Lithuania.
Bowyer has been critical of Hogan at times this season, but considering the forwards at the club have all struggled consistently in front of goal this season, it was perhaps justified.
However, on this occasion, he’s praised his forward, telling the Birmingham Mail: “On another day he scores one or two goals I would say, their ‘keeper made a good save from him. His movement was very good in the box, getting across defenders. I have to say I am pleased for him getting back to the Ireland squad.
“This is why I like my job because to see someone that ain’t been in the squad for a long time, he is in double figure goals which he hasn’t done for a number of years and he is back in the squad.
“It’s a pleasing day for me when I see things like that on a selfish note.”
The bad day in front of goal hasn’t stopped Bowyer from expecting more from his forward, saying: “I believe there is more goals in him even still. He should be on a lot more than he is on now, he just has to keep working hard and trying to improve and he has done that.”
The Verdict
Hogan will know himself that he has to do more. He has squandered plenty of chances this season and is the definition of a confidence striker.
However, the whole Birmingham side has struggled to put chances away on the regular and the need to a regular goalscorer in the summer should be high on the list for Lee Bowyer and Craig Gardner.
It’s severely held Birmingham back this season, and goals win you games and will most certainly ease the pressure on a leaky defence.