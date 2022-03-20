Birmingham City manager Lee Bowyer praises 29-y/o ace

Lee Bowyer has been praising forward Scott Hogan after his return to the international fold despite a misfiring performance from his Birmingham side.

Scott Hogan was unable to mark his return to the Birmingham City starting XI with a goal, but that didn’t stop manager Lee Bowyer from praising his number nine.

It was Hogan’s sixth start this year and it comes just a few days after his return to the Ireland squad was confirmed ahead of the matches with Belgium and Lithuania.

Bowyer has been critical of Hogan at times this season, but considering the forwards at the club have all struggled consistently in front of goal this season, it was perhaps justified.

However, on this occasion, he’s praised his forward, telling the Birmingham Mail: “On another day he scores one or two goals I would say, their ‘keeper made a good save from him. His movement was very good in the box, getting across defenders. I have to say I am pleased for him getting back to the Ireland squad.