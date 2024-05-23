Birmingham City are on the lookout for a new manager after Tony Mowbray’s decision to leave the football club earlier this week.

The 2023/24 campaign was a disastrous one for the Blues, as they went from knocking on the door to the play-offs to sliding down the table and eventually being relegated.

Birmingham suffered relegation on the final day of the season, as victory against Norwich City wasn’t enough to keep them in the league, as they finished in 22nd place, a point behind Plymouth Argyle.

So, as well as preparing for life in League One, the Blues are now looking for a new manager. So, here we have decided to look at the latest news in their search for a new boss…

Tony Mowbray steps down from his Birmingham City role

Tony Mowbray arrived as Birmingham City manager in January, replacing Wayne Rooney, and the 60-year-old won four of his eight games in charge.

But in February, Mowbray had to temporarily step down from his position in February due to health reasons.

Mowbray didn’t return to the club in the 2023/24 campaign, with Gary Rowett taking charge and overseeing their relegation.

There was uncertainty about whether Mowbray would return, but as mentioned, the 60-year-old has now confirmed he has left his managerial role to focus on his health and family.

That means the Blues are now beginning their search for a new manager ahead of the 2024/25 League One season.

Birmingham City hold Alex Neil talks

So, Birmingham City are just a couple of days into their search for a new manager to replace Mowbray, but it doesn’t seem the club is wasting any time.

According to the Telegraph’s John Percy, Birmingham have held ‘initial talks’ with former Sunderland and Stoke City manager Alex Neil.

He states that Neil is seen as a good option by the Blues, as he’s won promotions with Norwich, Sunderland, and Scottish side Hamilton.

Percy does add that their appointment process is still ongoing, which could indicate that there may be more candidates out there that they would like to speak to.

Neil has been out of work since leaving Stoke City in December last year, after what was a difficult spell at the Bet365 Stadium.

Liam Rosenior is not interested in the Birmingham job

Even before Tony Mowbray made his decision to leave Birmingham, the club was already being linked with potential managers should the 60-year-old not return.

One of those was Liam Rosenior, who finds himself suddenly out of work after being dismissed by Hull City.

Football Insider reported that the 39-year-old was someone Birmingham City had shortlisted in case they needed to appoint a new manager.

However, according to Alan Nixon, Rosenior is not interested in taking over at Birmingham City.

It isn’t stated why, but it could be due to the fact that the Blues are playing in League One next season, and Rosenior may want his next job to be in the Championship at the minimum level.

It isn’t the first job the 39-year-old has turned down since leaving Hull, with it also being reported that Rosenior has rejected Plymouth Argyle’s advances.