Birmingham City need to get a move on as they look to appoint Tony Mowbray's successor.

Blues need their new manager in place soon if they are to give themselves the best possible chance of being prepared for the start of the summer transfer window and the start of the 2024/25 campaign.

Following their relegation, the Midlands club will be hoping to secure a return to the Championship at the first time of asking, and how their pre-season goes could have a big say in whether they are successful in this quest or not.

Appointing the right manager will be crucial, as last season reinforced.

The appointments of Mowbray and Gary Rowett looked good on paper and it's a shame they didn't work out but the board's decision to replace John Eustace with Wayne Rooney was never going to be popular and it majorly backfired.

Rooney's appointment proved to be a key moment in their season, with Birmingham struggling to recover after that.

They need to look to the present now, rather than dwell on the past and in this spirit, we are taking a look at the latest news on the club's managerial situation.

Birmingham City hold Frank Lampard talks

Football Insider have reported that both Birmingham and Burnley have held talks with Frank Lampard.

Lampard's last spell in management was at Chelsea, taking caretaker charge of the Blues during the 2022/23 campaign and enduring a disastrous second managerial spell at Stamford Bridge.

Despite this, it has been reported that the former England international has impressed Blues' hierarchy and now features high up on their shortlist.

However, it remains to be seen whether they appoint the former midfielder, who is currently a free agent.

Football Insider have also reported that Carlos Corberan's representatives have contacted Birmingham and the Clarets regarding their managerial position.

Corberan, who is currently in charge at West Bromwich Albion, would have to drop down a level if he made the move to St Andrew's.

Carlos Corberan's managerial record in the Championship Season Team League finish 2020/21 Huddersfield Town 20th 2021/22 Huddersfield Town 3rd (lost play-off final) 2022/23 West Bromwich Albion 9th 2023/24 West Bromwich Albion 5th (lost play-off semi-final)

This move seems unlikely, considering he has already proved himself in the second tier and could potentially attract plenty of Premier League interest in the future.

It has been claimed, however, that Corberan is keen to leave The Hawthorns this summer after facing many challenges during his time at Albion. This claim comes despite the fact there has been a change in ownership in the Midlands.

It would be a huge shock were the Spaniard move on despite the reports.

Birmingham City's new manager will be without Mark Venus

Mark Venus arrived at St Andrew's when Mowbray was appointed and he took caretaker charge of a number of games after Mowbray was forced off the touchline due to health reasons.

Unfortunately, he was unable to help Blues in their quest to secure survival and was replaced by Rowett, who took interim charge for the remainder of the previous campaign.

With Mowbray now stepping down, it's perhaps unsurprising that Venus has also left the club, having taken a leave of absence in March.

This means the new manager won't have Venus at his disposal, although it will potentially give Mowbray's successor a chance to overhaul the backroom team with his own choices.